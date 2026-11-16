Takeaways from the Ducks 6-1 Win over the Flames

Anaheim Ducks
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 16, 2026 4:46 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 4:46 AM
To close out their four-game homestand, the Anaheim Ducks hosted the Calgary Flames on Sunday night at Honda Center.
Both teams were playing their second games in two days, as the Ducks suffered a decisive 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders and the Flames defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday.
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The Ducks made several adjustments to their lineup from the night before, including activating defenseman Ian Moore. Moore was listed as though he’d split his duties between forward and defense, but as it played out, he played the entire game on the blueline.
Here’s how the Ducks lined up to start this game:
Gauthier-Carlsson-Caulfield
Malott-Granlund-Sennecke
Killorn-Washe
Nesterenko-McQueen-Terry
LaCombe-Helleson
Mintyukov-Warren
Hinds-Luneau
Moore
Ville Husso got his fifth start and seventh appearance of the season in this game and saved 20 of 21 shots, including a handful of dazzling displays of athleticism and knowledge of his angles. In the Calgary crease stood Devin Cooley, who stopped 28 of 33.
“I liked the response,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game. “Scoring early helped; Husso made some big stops early as well. We had the puck a lot more than the other two games, which was the differential.”
Game Notes
This was the “get right” game the Ducks needed after their performance in the previous one, where seemingly little went their way. They played as textbook of a game as they had all season, dominating possession, breaking out of their end as cleanly as they had at any point in the year, and they did it all without notching a power play tally: their offensive “bread and butter” for the better part of the first 21 games.
Cycle: The Ducks are at their best in the offensive zone when they are skating pucks from low in the zone to high, activating their skilled defensemen, and weaving along the blueline to open up lanes for attacking downhill. They were able to establish pressure and support from everywhere in the offensive zone, adding layers of unpredictability to their offensive game.
Ian Moore: It’s been long hypothesized that Moore, despite his inexperience, could be an answer to the personnel and defensive gaps among the Ducks’ top four blueliners. This game gave breath to that theory, as he displayed every aspect necessary to assume a role as a modern-day NHL shutdown defenseman.
Moore was poised, diligent, pacey, and active. He engaged puck carriers to fundamental standards, eliminated time and space, skated pucks out of danger, and was difficult to gain dangerous ice against. He even flashed a bit of skill with his offensive blueline work, rush ignition, and a dazzling primary assist on Anaheim’s fourth goal of the night. Consistency will be paramount, as is the case for all young defensemen, but he showed he’s capable of becoming a true long-term, top-pair solution for Anaheim next to Jackson LaCombe.
Pavel Mintyukov: Mintyukov continues his strong run of play in this game and is being rewarded with more 5v5 minutes, as he notched a total of 20:53 in this game, all at even strength. His defensive stick is becoming his trademark attribute, as he consistently disrupts pass and shot attempts all over the ice.
The most encouraging aspects of his game’s progression are his increased battle-winning percentage and willingness to skate pucks to relative safety in his own end before sending up outlets to forwards.
Jeff Malott: Malott got a significant opportunity to impress in this game, starting on a line with Mikael Granlund and Beckett Sennecke, and he made the most of it. He got the scoring started just a minute and a half into the game, but was dangerous all night, using his speed and length to press defenders on their heels and send countless pucks to the net front when he’d turn corners. An extra bounce or two going his way, and he’d have easily had a multi-point game.
The Ducks will now hit the road for a four-game trip, starting with a matchup against former Ducks center Mason McTavish and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.
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