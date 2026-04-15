Ducks Extend Gulls Head Coach Matt McIlvane

The San Diego Gulls have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2021-22. They’re on pace for their best season (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season) since 2019-20.
At the helm is Matt McIlvane, who was hired as the Gulls’ head coach in April 2023. Under McIlvane, the Gulls have increased their points total in each passing season. As a result, the Ducks have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with McIlvane.
“Matt has been an integral part in the development and growth of our players and prospects in San Diego,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. “Having increased San Diego’s point total each season and leading the Gulls to a playoff berth this year, this was an easy decision. We are excited about what the future holds for the Gulls with Matt continuing to be at the helm.”
McIlvane spent four seasons as the head coach of Red Bull Salzburg in the ICE Hockey League (ICEHL) in Europe prior to becoming the Gulls’ head coach. Salzburg won back-to-back ICEHL championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23. McIlvane also has extensive coaching experience from his time in the DEL with Munich Red Bulls as an assistant and associate coach. He also served twice on Team Germany’s coaching staff for the 2018 Olympic Games and the 2021 World Championship, part of the silver medal-winning squad in 2018.
“Organizationally, the goal is very clear from the top,” McIlvane said in 2023 after completing his first Ducks development camp. “We know where we're headed, and so we're trying to get everything to align with that. The first thing is familiarity. One is starting to build those bonds. These are future teammates together. Let’s utilize (these bonds) and take advantage of that. Also get them familiar with the way that we work off the ice, the way that our staff works together. Little things like that. Also, we want to equip them. We want to give them tools. So then from now to main camp, they've got a few things that they can work on to improve, to fill in those gaps so they can be better players come main camp.”
Many of the players who were just getting their feet wet in professional hockey when McIlvane became the Gulls’ head coach are now experienced veterans. Both Nathan Gaucher and Tyson Hinds made their pro debuts during the 2023-24 season and have totaled over 200 AHL games since then. Both recently made their NHL debuts.
Defenseman Olen Zellweger also spent half a season under McIlvane before being called up to the Ducks in January 2024 and becoming a full-time NHLer. Zellweger was also named an AHL All-Star that season.
“I enjoyed my time a lot with Matt and all the other coaches down there,” Zellweger said. “They were all unbelievable. They kind of have like a nurturing environment where they're pushing you to be your best, but at the same time teaching and working through small mistakes and stuff like that.”
“They were super helpful getting me up to speed with the systems and different things,” Ian Moore said after joining the Gulls organization late in the year after the conclusion of his collegiate career last season. “Different details to look for, whether it's playing one-on-one’s against shiftier guys, craftier guys or just the systems and the reads to make. They were really helpful and I'm super fortunate for them for the past couple weeks to be able to spend time there and play with those guys.”
“I think Matt and San Diego has a different mindset this year, too,” Gaucher said in September. “We want to win. We want to turn the corner. There's been some losing seasons and we can't go into the season just thinking we're going to get better.”
“We want to be hard to play against,” McIlvane said. “We want to be a very competitive hockey team. We should be extremely organized. We're going to do that by starting with the bonds. Go back to the team Germany experience and how powerful those can be. It was definitely something that was built into our culture in Salzburg, and that was what carried our team there. We'll bring that in right away. We’ll make sure that the guys have a very clear plan of expectations. We'll make sure that they get upheld every day, and we're going to create it together so that the players can drive it just as much as we do. I think it should be a lot of fun to come to the rink every day, but it's a lot of fun as we're working towards a common goal.”
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