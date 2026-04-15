Ducks Extend Gulls Head Coach Matt McIlvane

“We want to be hard to play against,” McIlvane said. “We want to be a very competitive hockey team. We should be extremely organized. We're going to do that by starting with the bonds. Go back to the team Germany experience and how powerful those can be. It was definitely something that was built into our culture in Salzburg, and that was what carried our team there. We'll bring that in right away. We’ll make sure that the guys have a very clear plan of expectations. We'll make sure that they get upheld every day, and we're going to create it together so that the players can drive it just as much as we do. I think it should be a lot of fun to come to the rink every day, but it's a lot of fun as we're working towards a common goal.”