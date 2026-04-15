Takeaways from the Ducks 3-2 Loss to the Wild

Mason McTavish: Firmly in the “encouraging” category was McTavish’s performance in this game. As a winger next to Ryan Poehling and Cutter Gauthier in the first two periods, and next to Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry in the third, McTavish’s puck-transporting and defensive responsibilities (two areas of trouble for him to this point in his career) were mitigated, allowing him to better utilize the strengths of his game.