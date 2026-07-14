Report: New Information from Leo Carlsson's Agents on Offer Sheet Saga

“With the cap going up so much, we just felt it was a slim chance of it, and that’s not something we were planning on at all. Our focus was on Bedard and seeing where that goes,” Matt Keator said. “We told the Ducks in mid-June, ‘Hey, we’ve done a lot of research on the market.’ We talked to them about the market, where we think it’s going. We wanted to wait and see where Bedard ends up, and then basically negotiate from there. Again, they (the Ducks) were doing their job. It was us saying ‘no’ to negotiating at that point.”