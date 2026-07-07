Speculation: Will Ducks GM Pat Verbeek Retaliate for Leo Carlsson Offer Sheet in the Future?

If the Ducks decide to match the OS for Carlsson, they are likely going to be up against the salary cap ceiling for the foreseeable future. They will have sizable contracts like Alex Killorn ($6.25 million AAV), Chris Kreider ($6.5 million AAV), Frank Vatrano ($4.5 million), and Mikael Granlund ($7 million AAV) coming off their sheet in the next two years. However, they’ll have to extend Cutter Gauthier (22) this summer. Beckett Sennecke (20) will need an extension in the next couple of years (RFA in 2028), and, if everything goes well with their development, Roger McQueen (19), Tristan Luneau (22), and Stian Solbeg (20), etc., could require hefty salaries as well.