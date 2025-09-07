32 Days Until Opening Night: Bruins' History Of Number 32

The Boston Bruins are now 32 days away from their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 8.

Because of this, let's take a look at all 10 players who have worn No. 32 for the Bruins in their franchise history now.

Steve Langdon, LW (1974-75 to 1977-78)

The first player to wear No. 32 was Steve Langdon, as he did from 1974-75 to 1977-78. In seven games with the Bruins over three seasons, he recorded one assist and two penalty minutes. This would be his only experience at the NHL level.

Craig MacTavish, C (1979-80 to 1981-82)

Craig MacTavish wore No. 32 for the Bruins from 1979-80 to 1981-82. He then switched to No. 14, which he wore during the 1982-83 and 1983-84 seasons with Boston. In 217 games over five seasons with the Bruins, the four-time Stanley Cup champion recorded 44 goals, 66 assists, 110 points, and a plus-40 rating in 217 games.

Dave Barr, RW (1981-82)

Dave Barr wore No. 32 for the Bruins during the 1981-82, where he had zero points in two games. He then switched to No. 17 the following season with the Bruins. In 12 games over two seasons as a member of the Bruins, he posted one goal, one assist, seven penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.

Bruce Crowder, RW (1981-82 to 1983-84)

Bruce Crowder wore No. 32 for the Bruins during his entire three-year stint with the club. In 217 games with the Bruins, he recorded 43 goals, 44 assists, 87 points, and a plus-23 rating. This included setting career highs with 21 goals, 19 assists, and 40 points in 80 games during the 1982-93 season. He later played his final NHL season with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1984-85 campaign, where he scored four goals and posted 11 points in 26 games.

Geoff Courtnall, LW (1984-85 to 1985-86)

After spending the first three seasons of his NHL career sporting No. 34, Geoff Courtnall changed to No. 32 for the 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons. This would not be his last number as a member of the Bruins, as he wore No. 14 during his final two seasons with the Bruins. In 259 games over five seasons with the Bruins, he recorded 78 goals, 81 assists, and 159 points.

John Carter, LW (1986-87 to 1987-88)

John Carter wore No. 32 for the Bruins during the 1986-87 and 1987-88 seasons. He also sported No. 8 and No. 31 while as a member of the Bruins. In 185 games over six seasons with the Original Six club, he recorded 33 goals, 41 assists, and 74 points. This included setting career highs with 17 goals, 22 assists, and 39 points in 76 games during the 1989-90 season.

Don Sweeney, D (1988-89 to 2002-03)

Don Sweeney is certainly the player remembered most for sporting No. 32 for the Bruins, as he did during his entire 15-year stint with Boston as a player. In 1,052 games with the Bruins from 1988-89 to 2002-03, he recorded 52 goals, 210 assists, 262 points, and a plus-90 rating. He played his final NHL season with the Dallas Stars in 2003-04, however, where he posted 11 assists and a plus-22 rating in 63 games

Sweeney has been the Bruins' general manager since 2015.

Jeff Hoggan, RW (2006-07 to 2007-08)

The next Bruins player to wear No. 32 for the club was Jeff Hoggan during the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. The 6-foot-1 forward appeared in 47 games over two seasons with the Bruins, where he had zero goals, two assists, and 33 penalty minutes.

Nick Johnson, RW (2013-14)

Nick Johnson would be the next player to wear No. 32 for the Bruins. The 6-foot-2 winger did not do so for very long, however, as he appeared in just nine games for Boston that campaign. During them, he recorded zero points, 10 shots, and a minus-4 rating.

John Farinacci, C (2024-25 to Present)

John Farinacci currently sports No. 32 for the Bruins. The Red Bank, New Jersey native made his NHL debut during the Bruins' season finale against the New Jersey Devils this past season. He undoubtedly left a strong first impression, too, as he scored a nice goal in the matchup.

Farinacci played in 58 American Hockey League (AHL) games during the 2024-25 season, where he posted 10 goals, 28 assists, 38 points, and a plus-9 rating. He is continuing to trend in the right direction and will be looking to earn a spot on Boston's roster this upcoming season from here.

