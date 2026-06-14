5 Boston Bruins Who Could Be Traded To Free Up Cap Space

Mittelstadt had a solid year on the Bruins' second line this season, posting 15 goals and 42 points in 71 games. Yet, with Mittelstadt having a $5.75 million cap hit through next season, it is fair to wonder if the Bruins could shop him this off-season if they do not view him as a long-term part of their plans. Moving on from Mittelstadt's $5.75 million would help open the door for the Bruins to make a splash elsewhere. However, it would also create a hole in their top six that the Bruins would need to fill.