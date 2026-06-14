5 Boston Bruins Who Could Be Traded To Free Up Cap Space

Who could the Bruins trade this summer to free up more cap space?
The Boston Bruins have multiple roster needs to address this off-season if they hope to be more competitive in 2026-27. The major ones are a first-line center, a top-four right-shot defenseman, and a top-six scoring winger.
However, for the Bruins to have any chance of addressing at least one of these needs, they are likely going to need to free up some of their cap space. This is especially so when noting that they have a crowded NHL roster with players who have similar roles.
Because of this, let's look at five Bruins who could be traded to free up cap space this summer.
Alex Steeves, LW
Alex Steeves strong start to the season with the Bruins helped him earn a two-year contract extension with a $1.63 million AAV. However, after earning his extension, Steeves cooled off noticeably. This included him finishing the season with just two points in his final 15 regular-season games and playing in just two playoff games. With Steeves' spot in the Bruins' lineup not looking guaranteed, it would make sense if they looked to deal him this summer.
Mikey Eyssimont, LW/RW
Like Steeves, Mikey Eyssimont is another Bruins bottom-six forward who stands out as a potential trade candidate. Due to the Bruins' surplus of bottom-six forwards, Eyssimont had trouble staying in the lineup as a regular. With this, it would be understandable if the Bruins considered moving on from his $1.45 million cap hit. They could easily find a 13th forward replacement for him at a lower cap hit.
Joonas Korpisalo, G
Joonas Korpisalo's $3 million cap hit is too high for what he provides as the Bruins' backup. With this and the Bruins having a surging young goalie in Michael DiPietro who looks ready for the NHL, it would make sense if the Bruins dealt Korpisalo this summer. The Bruins don't need to be paying a backup goalie $3 million when they have star netminder Jeremy Swayman and more important roster needs to address.
Henri Jokiharju, D
Henri Jokiharju is another cap dump candidate to watch from the Bruins. After landing his three-year, $9 million contract extension with the Bruins last summer, Jokiharju was scratched multiple times this season. While the Bruins' depth on the right side is weak right now, it would make sense if the Bruins moved on from Jokiharju's $3 million cap hit as they look to upgrade their roster.
Casey Mittelstadt, C/LW
Mittelstadt had a solid year on the Bruins' second line this season, posting 15 goals and 42 points in 71 games. Yet, with Mittelstadt having a $5.75 million cap hit through next season, it is fair to wonder if the Bruins could shop him this off-season if they do not view him as a long-term part of their plans. Moving on from Mittelstadt's $5.75 million would help open the door for the Bruins to make a splash elsewhere. However, it would also create a hole in their top six that the Bruins would need to fill.