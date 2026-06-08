Bruins Have The Perfect Trade Target In Devils Superstar Center

Nico Hischier is a center that the Bruins should consider pursuing this off-season.
The Boston Bruins will be a team to watch very closely this off-season. After taking a nice step in the right direction this season and making the playoffs, they should be looking to make some upgrades to their roster this summer.
The Bruins' top goal of the summer should be to bring in a star center. They need to improve down the middle if they hope to be a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference next season.
Because of this, New Jersey Devils star center Nico Hischier is one player who the Bruins would be wise to make a major push for this summer.
Questions about Hischier's future in New Jersey have been coming up, with the 27-year-old center entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27. If negotiations do not go well between Hischier and the Devils this summer, New Jersey may have no choice but to listen to offers for their captain. If the Devils do make Hischier available for trade, the Bruins would be wise to make a serious push for him.
Hischier would give the Bruins an elite two-way center who could slot nicely on their first line if acquired. Furthermore, he would give the Bruins another obvious option for both their power play and penalty kill because of his all-around strong play.
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Hischier is coming off another strong season with the Devils, as he recorded 28 goals and 66 points in 82 games. This was the fifth consecutive season that Hischier recorded at least 60 points, which included an 80-point campaign in 81 games for New Jersey in 2022-23. He also scored a career-high 35 goals and posted 69 points in 75 games for the Devils in 2024-25.
Overall, with the Bruins being in desperate need of a star center, Hischier is among the players who should be on their radar this off-season. He would be a great addition to their roster if brought in.