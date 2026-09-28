Takeaways From Bruins' Management's Pre-Puck Drop Press Conference

"Some of the younger players, as we hoped, would push our older players," Sweeney said. "People will see our roster this afternoon and be excited about the direction of our hockey club. We want to maintain the competitiveness that we built and reestablished last year with our group overall, but we certainly have to have an eye towards improving the overall skill and speed, and the attack mentality that is required to play in different environments throughout the 84-game schedule."