10 Takeaways: Adversity, Breakthroughs and Comebacks; Hurricanes Take Game 2

"He's a very good puck transporter for a Dman,' Hall said. "We've had that similar type of play a few times this season where he's coming in on that side and I'm on my left wing. I was yelling like, 'Hey, I want it,' but he made a great play to keep driving and trusted that I wasn't gonna turn it over and make us go the other way. But Walks is such an underrated player and that was one of the first things I realized last year when I got here. Just how good he was. There's always guys on a new team that you start to appreciate more and more and he was one of them."