10 Takeaways: Adversity, Breakthroughs and Comebacks; Hurricanes Take Game 2

Trailing for the first time this postseason, Carolina erased a two-goal deficit and weathered a relentless Philadelphia overtime push to secure a gritty 2-0 series lead.
The Carolina Hurricanes pulled off a Game 2 OT victory on Monday to take a 2-0 series lead over the Phildelphia Flyers.
Here are 10 takeaways from the win:
1. First Real Taste Of Adversity
For the first time all postseason, the Hurricanes were actually trailing in a game.
The Flyers scored less than five minutes into the game and actually jumped out to a two-goal lead in just the span of 39 seconds.
It wasn't like it was a bad start for Carolina, but a bad penalty and then a few tough shifts was enough to put them in a fairly sizeable hole.
But one thing about the Hurricanes is that they never seem out of a game and that was much the case on Monday.
The Canes cut the lead just six minutes after the Flyers' made it 2-0 and from there, it felt like they really dominated those first two periods, controlling the bulk of play and scoring chances.
It certainly had to be a frustrating game for Carolina as not only are the Flyers a strong defensive team that was doing a good job protecting the lead, but the Hurricanes just couldn't find a way to make their plethora of power play chances count (more on that later).
However, the team has been in these situations before and they just kept playing.
"We don't quit," said Nikolaj Ehlers. "I think we've shown that all year. If we keep playing the right way and keep putting a lot of pressure on their players every single shift, I think we'll get back to playing some pretty good hockey and creating a lot of turnovers and a lot of good chances. Again, we were able to do that tonight. You want adversity and we had that in the Ottawa series as well. It's gonna happen again and so now we know what to do the next time it happens."
It wasn't until the late into the third period before they managed to find the equalizer, but still, they weren't done with the challenge.
Philadelphia had a really strong overtime where they managed to stack shifts and really put the pressure on Carolina, but the team weathered the storm and on a counter attack, Taylor Hall gave his team the win.
"It was great," said K'Andre Miller. "I think we did a great job of coming out and playing the right way and just sticking with it. It was our first time trailing in a game this playoffs, so that was a little weird, but I thought we did a great job responding and Freddie played great for us. You're gonna have to find different ways to win playoff games and I think we just proved that tonight."
2. Postseason Firsts
The Hurricanes have been looking for a few key guys to finally break through onto the scoresheet this postseason and two such players delivered in Game 2.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored his first of the playoffs and his first as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes to tie the game in the first period as he ripped a power play one-timer through Dan Vladar.
The Flyers goaltender had actually gotten across, with the puck hitting him in the shoulder, but Ehlers' shot was just so heavy that it's momentum carried it into the net anyway.
"It's always huge, but at that point it was a 2-0 game," Ehlers said. "You want to get one right back and we were able to do that. After that, it's a one-goal lead. One shot. It took us till six minutes left to get that second one. I loved every second of it. It was awesome to get my first of the playoffs, at home as well. I enjoyed that one tonight."
And then Seth Jarvis finally found the back of the net too after a smooth zone entry and drop pass by Ehlers set him up for a great look off of the rush.
"It's always nice to see one go in, especially since I've had chances and haven't been doing it," Jarvis said. "So to step up in a moment like that was huge. The line shuffling, I mean, it seems like every time with I’m with Jordo, stuff starts to go in. So hopefully that kick starts the rest of my playoffs."
3. Frederik Andersen's Unflappability
Sometimes giving up two quick goals in a massive game can mentally get to a goaltender.
However, I'm not sure if anything has ever gotten to Frederik Andersen.
The Danish netminder is one of the most even keeled players I've ever been around and he's truly a guy who has no issue moving on from mistakes or tough breaks.
"He's such a good goalie and he's so composed and he's unflappable and that's one of his strengths, honestly," said Taylor Hall. "Just being able to flush things. I think he has confidence right now with how he's playing and that shows if something goes a little bit wrong. When you're a confident player, athlete, you just flush and keep going and that's what he did. He made so many saves, some of which didn't even hit the net, but he's in such good positioning that he forces guys to really want to pick a corner. He's been our rock and it's just fun to watch."
Andersen allowed those two goals in the first five minutes of the game and then proceeded to play an exceptional game, making 33 straight saves in the remaining 70+ minutes of action.
The veteran was credited with 1.68 goals saved above expected according to Natural Stat Trick and 11 high-danger saves in Game 2.
Game in and game out, he just continues to be the league's best netminder this postseason.
"He was the difference, right?," said Rod Brind'Amour. "In overtime, especially. I thought we had that one bad shift and then took a penalty, and they had plenty opportunities to win the game. So he was the difference there. That's where he really, I think, rose to the occasion and enabled us to hang in there and maybe enable us to get the win."
4. Sean Walker's Best Game as a Hurricane?
Outside of the game's first penalty, I don't think you could find much of any fault in the way Sean Walker played on Monday.
The 31-year-old blueliner logged 23:37 in Game 2 and had four shots on goal, a block, three hits and an assist on the game-winner.
Walker led the entire team in 5v5 chance share, with the Hurricanes having a 23-3 edge in his minutes, but that's not even the most impressive.
In his minutes, Carolina had a 14-0 edge in scoring chances, a 9-0 edge in high-danger chances and he had an expected goals for percentage of 98.24%.
"He's a very good puck transporter for a Dman,' Hall said. "We've had that similar type of play a few times this season where he's coming in on that side and I'm on my left wing. I was yelling like, 'Hey, I want it,' but he made a great play to keep driving and trusted that I wasn't gonna turn it over and make us go the other way. But Walks is such an underrated player and that was one of the first things I realized last year when I got here. Just how good he was. There's always guys on a new team that you start to appreciate more and more and he was one of them."
He was all over the ice and honestly almost ended the game himself a bit before Hall's winner on a very similar play.
"He's the one that threw it over the glass in the first, but he's such a competitor," Brind'Amour said. "That's why we love him. Mistakes are going to happen, but it seems to fire him up when things like that happen. And he does have an offensive flair — that was a hell of a move."
Walker has taken full advantage of the opportunity Carolina gave him this season and he's thrived on a pair with K'Andre Miller, who I should mention also had yet another monster game as well.
Miller had the zone hold on Ehlers' PPG, killed a potential scoring rush and immediately transitioned the puck up leading to the Jarvis equalizer and overall he just had so many great little plays too.
"I like to think I'm playing pretty good, but Key's been unbelievable," Walker said. "I think he's on another level right now. Just his abilities, his stick, his skating, his physicality, the plays he makes every night has made it easy on me and I'm just trying to help him out whatever I can."
Both players have been outstanding for the Hurricanes this postseason.
"Can kind of go down the list, especially with our D right now," Brind'Amour said. "That pair, Miller, you’ve got to give him his due too because he's been great, logging a lot of minutes against top, top competition. I mean, all year they've been doing that, and that’s one of the key reasons our defense has helped us to be where we're at."
5.PP1 vs. PP2
The Carolina Hurricanes have gotten 25 power play opportunities this postseason, yet have scored just three goals, all of which have been scored by the second unit.
The top unit is averaging nearly four and a half minutes per game, yet have been completely unable to find a way to bury one.
So what's been the difference?
On average, PP2 gets about 1/3 as much time on the man advantage as PP1 (this postseason, they're averaging around three minutes per game)
In that span, they've had a total of 30 shot attempts (18 on goal), eight high-danger shots, 19 scoring chances and an expected goals for total of 2.6 expected goals.
"Having an attacking mindset is something that is needed on the power play and especially in the playoffs," said Ehlers, who plays on both PP units. "In the playoffs, you need your power play to score sometimes and we were able to do that tonight. But that attacking mindset will create some loose pucks where you can get a little creative and find somebody open. I think that attacking mindset is something we need to keep going forward."
PP1 on the other hand, has had 45 total chances (just 16 on goal), 23 scoring chances and 11 high-danger shots. They also have an expected goals total of 2.76.
They're actually getting plenty of looks and chances, but not as much as you'd expect to see given the personnel difference and the bulk of minutes.
"They've got to get a little more desperation in their game," Brind'Amour said. "It's probably a good sign for us though that we still have another level, and we all know it. We're finding ways to obviously get it done, and it's just a matter of time. I think these guys will start chipping in in that department because, again, it's an area that we've got to be better."
6. Penalty Troubles
Penalties are an unavoidable part of the game, but it is the avoidable ones that normally kill a team.
The Canes had a lot of penalty trouble in Game 2, taking a total of eight different minors.
Of those, two were delay of games, one was a bench minor for too many men, two high sticks, a hook, a hold and a goaltender interference call.
The GI and hold were pretty tough calls, as was one of the high sticks, but the rest were very avoidable penalties that just put so much stress on the team's PKers.
The Hurricanes are also one of the best 5v5 teams of all time and so taking those penalties disrupts their flow and just makes for a choppy game overall.
"We’re taking too many," Brind'Amour said. "The ones that are self-inflicted for me — over the glass, little tic-tac ones — we’ve got to avoid these. Too many men — we’ve had too many of those here. We've gotten away with it because we've been able to kill it, but it's not how you draw it up. So we’ve got to do better job there. But on the other hand, the guys that are killing it have done just an amazing job."
7. Penalty Kill Remains Strong
Having said that, the PK remains elite.
Even though Philadelphia scored on their first opportunity (a combination of bad decisions and an unfortunate bounce), the Canes shut them down on the next six kills, including one in OT.
The Canes actually outshot the Flyers once again on the PK, putting five shots on Vladar while Philly managed just three on Andersen, and overall, they only gave up just two high-danger chances.
Carolina's penalty kill has been elite, elite, elite and it's a huge reason why they're currently 6-0 in these playoffs.
"Having a PK we can trust night in and night out is something that's been good for us," Walker said.
8. Little Change, Big Results
Midway through the third period of Game 2, it became clear that something needed to change.
It was the sixth game of the Hurricanes' postseason and yet they didn't have a single 5v5 goal from their top line.
Coming out of another failed power play, Hurricanes assistant coach Jeff Daniels gave Brind'Amour a tap. It was time.
For the first time in months, Carolina broke up their top trio of Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, swapping Jordan Martinook and Jarvis.
And immediately, it paid off.
Now on a line with Jordan Staal and Nikolaj Ehlers, Jarvis worked perfectly off of Ehlers' zone entry, collected his drop pass and ripped one in to tie up the game and give the Hurricanes the lifeline they needed.
"I have to give him all the credit there for tapping me and saying it had been long enough," Brind'Amour said on Daniels' call. "Paid dividends. Doesn't always work, but it did tonight."
9. Top Players
It's been tough sledding overall for the Hurricanes' supposed top scorers this postseason.
Granted, both Ottawa and Philadelphia are stingy teams with good bluelines and defensive forwards, but it's been puzzling how little impact some guys have made on the scoresheet.
Shayne Gostisbehere was the Canes' leading scorer on the backend and he has zero points in six games.
Andrei Svechnikov has one assist from where a clearing attempt hit him in the skate.
Sebastian Aho has two empty-net goals and a pseudoshorthanded goal.
I'm sure finding some power play success will help, but they were 5v5 scorers in the regular season too.
The defensive work from them all has been fine, but team has to find a way to get those guys contributing offensively.
10. Taylor Hall and a Desire To Win
There's just something about the way Taylor Hall has elevated his game this postseason.
Sure, the goals and the points are all nice, but there's an added level of desperation and willingness in his game that I feel is driving him to even great results.
Like, not only did he score the OT winner on a gritty goal, but he also made a potentially game-saving block in the waning seconds of regulation.
"He wants to win," Brind'Amour said on the veteran winger. "So he's doing whatever he has to do to help the team. And he’s doing it, in that situation obviously, at both ends of the rink. And winning it for us too. He's been just a great player for us."
He's been the driving force for Carolina so far this postseason. He's scoring, he's being physical, he's being responsible. It's a player that's doing all he can to make a difference.
"He’s been incredible," Jarvis said. "Almost more important than that goal was that block in the third with a couple seconds left. You never know what happens there. So for him to put his body on the line like that and then get rewarded with the goal, I couldn’t be happier for the guy."
"Hallsy these whole playoffs has been unbelievable," Walker said. "Again, every night, it feels like they're cashing in and being a big part of our group. To see him get rewarded, I'm not surprised. They've been great all year, but especially in the playoffs. It's been great to see."
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