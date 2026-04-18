'Everyone Is Going To Have Their Moments': Logan Stankoven, Frederik Andersen, Jordan Staal, Taylor Hall On Game 1 Shutout Win Over Ottawa

On the game: A lot of things went well. It was an intense game obviously, a good team and a physical first period. I don't know if there was a puck out there. We settled into our game a little bit better. Obviously the power play could have been a little better, but a solid effort from everyone. Freddie was great and a good start to the series.



On his fight with Brady Tkachuk: Obviously a physical guy, plays hard. H wanted to go, so it's part of the gig. Obviously those Tkachuk brothers, they play hard and physical and they play that style of game which is hard to play against and he's no different. It was an interesting start, for sure.



On Frederik Andersen: Freddie was great. Especially on that one power play, I think he bailed me out a couple of times there. I was kind of swimming. But throughout the game he was steady and eating pucks when he had to. Even breaking out pucks and doing all the things to help our team.



On Logan Stankoven's growth: Stank's been great and growing an amazing game this season. He's been getting hot lately which is at a good time. That line in general has been unreal and we're gonna need scoring from everyone if we're gonna keep pushing down the playoffs.



On people doubting them due to their size: I wouldn't doubt them ever. They've been so good, so tenacious and so good with pucks or getting pucks back and all those things. They've been really good for us.



On the shot blocking: We've been talking about the little extras we need to have to win games and blocking shots is another aspect of playoffs that you have to do if you want to win. Walks with some big blocks and a bunch of different guys were willing to get in lanes and help out Freddie.



On lining up against Tkachuk: It's an exceptional player and he plays hard and playoff style hockey. Of course I enjoy that. It's a big challenge for our whole group to try and continue containing him. His physicality and what he does on the ice is hard to stop. So we have to take that as a win tonight, but continue to stay on him and give them nothing and make sure he isn't as effective as he can be.



On if he expected the start: I don't know if I was expecting that, but I was expecting a hard series. Obviously that came up a little different than what I expected, but not surprised I guess. Squaring up to start the game, can't say I've done that too much. It's something new every year and that's what I enjoy about the game. Every year is different and every series is different and every play is different. I'm just glad I can keep contributing for this group.

