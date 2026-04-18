'Everyone Is Going To Have Their Moments': Logan Stankoven, Frederik Andersen, Jordan Staal, Taylor Hall On Game 1 Shutout Win Over Ottawa

Stankoven, Hall ignite offense; Andersen shuts down Ottawa. Hear from key players and coach on their Game 1 shutout victory.
The Carolina Hurricanes won their opening game of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2-0 over the Ottawa Senators Saturday afternoon at Lenovo Center.
Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall each scored, while Frederik Andersen made 22 saves in the shutout.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Stankoven, Andersen, Hall and captain Jordan Staal spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the game: Everybody out there was giving it all they had and that was what you saw. There was not a lot of room and everybody was fighting for everything.
On limiting Ottawa's chances: We were on our game, but I thought they were too. I thought they played really well. It felt like most of the opportunities were on the power plays. That's really where the goalies had to shine and I thought both goalies played great. Obviously the turning point is the save there on the penalty kill by Freddie. I mean, that's a game changer if you had to pinpoint one thing. Both goalies played great.
On Jordan Staal: He never ceases to keep impressing. He was obviously great tonight and it's pretty much every night. When is he not? Does his thing, so give him a lot of credit.
On Frederik Andersen's performance: Of course you're looking for a goalie to make saves at the right time and that was the right time. That's what he did tonight. I don't even know how to explain it. That was exactly the game right there and he was up for the challenge tonight.
On deciding to start Andersen: We have good options and both guys played well and we had confidence in both guys. But clearly experience won out and he looked like he knew what he was doing.
On Andersen and Stankoven proving their detractors wrong: Freddie has a track record and we obviously know what he's capable of and then Stanks, I thought he's played well all year. I mean, people that don't watch our team, they're probably the ones who might be saying that, but if you watch every game, he looks like one of the better players every night. He just didn't cash in for a stretch there, then all of a sudden, when he did, everyone's like 'Oh.' Well, no. He's played the same, it's just kind of the law of averages.
On the physicality: It's playoff hockey and the first round is always... everybody's just got all the energy in the world and that's kind of what you expect.
On the power play: Listen, I thought we had a couple of good looks and like I said, I thought that was where both goalies rose to the occasion and kept their teams in it. We had some good looks, but didn't capitalize.
On if he knew the opening fight was going to happen: I had no idea that was going to happen. It's two grown men going at it.
Frederik Andersen
On turning the page for Game 1: Every day is a new day. I think you're just grateful for what you got. We made it to the playoffs and have the opportunity to fight out there tonight and now we gotta go do it again.
On if he knew he stopped the overturned goal: I had a pretty good idea. I think when they slowed it down from those angles, I had a good feeling that my glove wasn't really across the goal line. Felt like I got a good piece of it and obviously the cameras agreed.
On Jordan Staal: I think you have to look at every single game. He does it one way all the time and that's the right way. I think he's very in tune with the way he has to play and I think he executes that on a nightly basis. So it would be a disservice to him to say tonight was his best game. I think the guys who are here all year, we see it in and out just with the way he comes ready to go every night.
On the defensive work in front of him: Blocked shots are huge this time of year. I think there's always breakdowns, never a perfect game, but we know when to kind of sellout and help each other out. That's huge and it's gonna be very important every game down the line every night. Continue with that. It was a big part of why we got the win tonight.
On when he found out he was going to start Game 1: You can ask Roddy when he told me. I don't want to implicate him in all that stuff. You guys talk to him.
On the playoff environment: It's pretty mind blowing how loud it gets and how fun it is to play here in the playoffs. You saw it right away with the fight. Just the whole night, the fans were on their feet and were very loud. It's the best time of year.
Logan Stankoven
On scoring in Game 1: I think it's just the right place, right time. Obviously very excited to be here and like Freddie said, very grateful for another crack at the playoffs here. We learned some lessons last year, hopefully we can change that this year and go all the way. That's our goal.
On the captain setting the tone right away with a fight: I thought it was great. I kind of saw a few of the guys chatting off the draw there and then I can't remember who was on the far side there, but they weren't really ready to line up for the puck drop, so I thought maybe something was happening and sure enough. Great way to get the crowd into it and I thought Jordo did a great job.
On his line: I think we just provide some secondary scoring for our team. I think we have a lot of depth and I think as the season's gone on and since the break, our line's been clicking pretty good and we've been able to just find each other. I think we're all hungry to track pucks and we're not afraid to go to the net and we can use our speed to our advantage. I think that's something we just try to bring every night.
On Taylor Hall: Just his speed and the jam he plays with. I love being able to play with him. I think just the creativity he has and being an older guy now, he knows what it takes and has been through a lot of different things. So it's nice to have a guy like that to learn from. Me and Blaker, we always ask him questions and we're not afraid to go up to him and hear what he has to say. Great player, great friend.
On the power play: If we look at one area, personally, not overly happy with our power play chances. But I think every team, as a series goes on, makes adjustments, so we'll watch video and come back ready to go.
Jordan Staal
On the game: A lot of things went well. It was an intense game obviously, a good team and a physical first period. I don't know if there was a puck out there. We settled into our game a little bit better. Obviously the power play could have been a little better, but a solid effort from everyone. Freddie was great and a good start to the series.
On his fight with Brady Tkachuk: Obviously a physical guy, plays hard. H wanted to go, so it's part of the gig. Obviously those Tkachuk brothers, they play hard and physical and they play that style of game which is hard to play against and he's no different. It was an interesting start, for sure.
On Frederik Andersen: Freddie was great. Especially on that one power play, I think he bailed me out a couple of times there. I was kind of swimming. But throughout the game he was steady and eating pucks when he had to. Even breaking out pucks and doing all the things to help our team.
On Logan Stankoven's growth: Stank's been great and growing an amazing game this season. He's been getting hot lately which is at a good time. That line in general has been unreal and we're gonna need scoring from everyone if we're gonna keep pushing down the playoffs.
On people doubting them due to their size: I wouldn't doubt them ever. They've been so good, so tenacious and so good with pucks or getting pucks back and all those things. They've been really good for us.
On the shot blocking: We've been talking about the little extras we need to have to win games and blocking shots is another aspect of playoffs that you have to do if you want to win. Walks with some big blocks and a bunch of different guys were willing to get in lanes and help out Freddie.
On lining up against Tkachuk: It's an exceptional player and he plays hard and playoff style hockey. Of course I enjoy that. It's a big challenge for our whole group to try and continue containing him. His physicality and what he does on the ice is hard to stop. So we have to take that as a win tonight, but continue to stay on him and give them nothing and make sure he isn't as effective as he can be.
On if he expected the start: I don't know if I was expecting that, but I was expecting a hard series. Obviously that came up a little different than what I expected, but not surprised I guess. Squaring up to start the game, can't say I've done that too much. It's something new every year and that's what I enjoy about the game. Every year is different and every series is different and every play is different. I'm just glad I can keep contributing for this group.
Taylor Hall
On the game: It was a good game. We played hard and they played hard. I think both teams have a lot to be proud of tonight with that effort. First game of the playoffs is always fast and physical and there's not a lot of time out there and that was the case tonight. Same recipe next game.
On his line proving doubters wrong: I don't really care what other people think. People don't give the Hurricanes a ton of credit no matter what it is. We know what we have in this room. It's all four lines and everyone is going to have their moments. It's not always going to be the same guys every night. When you get called upon, you do your job and you do it well. Tonight was our time to provide a little offense, but it's about playing well on both sides and hopefully we can keep doing that.
On Frederik Andersen's performance: It gives us energy, it gives us a win, really. We don't want to have him tested as much as he was. Their PP started to figure us out by the end of the game, but he was there. If you look at his games at the end of the regular season, he was really trending in the right direction and I think he's a guy that, at least I saw last year, that when the lights are brightest, he's gonna be there standing tall.
On Jordan Staal: He's the best. Not just with the fight, but what stood out to me was after their goal was disallowed, he won the faceoff clean, he won a puck battle and he got it down the ice. They had some momentum there, some good vibes and I thought he was a beast all night long protecting pucks and doing what he does. He's such a good player.
On Staal taking on the Tkachuk matchup: It's two big dudes just going at it. You don't realize how big these guys are until you stand next to them. I feel like I'm a pretty good sized guy and then I stand next to Brady or Jordan and I feel pretty small. Playoff hockey, Jordo has played almost 200 playoff games and he knows what it's about. His game is made for this and he doesn't have to change much.
On his goal: I didn't know I scored the goal until the three stars. I was just in front. I knew it went off my skate to Stank and I guess when he put it in, he put it off my skate again. I'm not really sure, but it doesn't matter. It didn't even register in my mind. I was just happy we were up 2-0. Who cares, it's playoffs.
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