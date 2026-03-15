'Everyone Really Contributed': Rod Brind'Amour, Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook On Bounce Back Road Win In Tampa Bay

On the game: We got off to a really good start obviously against a tough team. We took a 2-0 lead pretty early and then obviously they had their little push, but I thought after that, we recovered really well and the third was a great example of that. Just got back to our game and a little bit of a seeing-eye shot from Marty. I think we deserved a goal, but just throw things on net. It was great to get the win. A couple of huge blocks by the guys in front. Chatty had a good one in the first and then obviously Walks on that late on right before we scored.



On facing elite offensive talent: You just try to read what they're doing and react. You don't want to get too far ahead of the play. Just trust my instincts to be able to make a save and follow the puck. Just have to come through. Want to stay with it and let the game come to you.



On having his mother in attendance: It's great. It's quite far to come all the way over here, so it's pretty special to have all the moms here and for me personally, to have my mom be a part of it is awesome. We've enjoyed ourselves and I'm sure they have too.