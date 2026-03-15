'Everyone Really Contributed': Rod Brind'Amour, Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook On Bounce Back Road Win In Tampa Bay

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a big road win Saturday night as they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Saturday.
The Canes, as a whole, played well on both ends of the ice, but there were a few key individual efforts that helped push them over the finish line.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Frederik Andersen and Jordan Martinook spoke with the media in Florida. Here's what they had to say:
On the game: It obviously started out great, got a goal to start the game. That just gets you feeling good about things. Then I thought we were really good. Had a couple mistakes that they ended up capitalizing on, but really, I felt that throughout the game we were solid. A couple of big saves, a couple of special plays from guys. Overall, a great effort.
On Seth Jarvis fighting: Listen, he's trying to stand up for his buddy and you always appreciate that. That's not really his game and we don't really want him doing that, but I love that he's willing to do it. It's just standing up for each other, so good on him.
On the first line: They were solid. That goal to start the game, it just set the tone. That was a tough game out there and I thought everyone really contributed. That's how we win. It was special plays here and there from every line and that's how we got to get it done.
On Sean Walker's skate save: That was the one shift in the third where we were in one. Freddie made a big save and then it was a tap-in, empty netter and Walks... You're never out of a play. That's what we always say and it's the old kick save and a beauty. We'll take it.
On the game: We got off to a really good start obviously against a tough team. We took a 2-0 lead pretty early and then obviously they had their little push, but I thought after that, we recovered really well and the third was a great example of that. Just got back to our game and a little bit of a seeing-eye shot from Marty. I think we deserved a goal, but just throw things on net. It was great to get the win. A couple of huge blocks by the guys in front. Chatty had a good one in the first and then obviously Walks on that late on right before we scored.
On facing elite offensive talent: You just try to read what they're doing and react. You don't want to get too far ahead of the play. Just trust my instincts to be able to make a save and follow the puck. Just have to come through. Want to stay with it and let the game come to you.
On having his mother in attendance: It's great. It's quite far to come all the way over here, so it's pretty special to have all the moms here and for me personally, to have my mom be a part of it is awesome. We've enjoyed ourselves and I'm sure they have too.
On the game: I felt like we... obviously they had their push in the second, but we just stuck with our game the whole way through. I think we had a really good plan to go up against what they do really well and I just think all four lines were going and doing their thing. When we're doing that, we're a hard team to beat. It was everybody chipping in tonight and it was a great win.
On scoring while having family (his sister Ashlee) in attendance: I just like having my people around. Its... and I always get choked up. Just love having family around and she's obviously five years older than me and kind of been like a second mom for me my whole life. For her, she spent hours and hours in the rink with me and probably had some times along the way growing up, where she wanted to go do other things, but she came and was riding shotgun to my dream. I just appreciate her and love her so much. Special bond.
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