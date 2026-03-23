Hurricanes Finish Season Series With Big Win Over Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes finished out their season series against the Pittsburgh Penguins with their third-straight win, taking a 5-1 decision Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.
The Hurricanes dominated the Penguins for 60 minutes, scoring less than a minute into the game and then jus never looked back.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
Sunday afternoon's game was the best the power play has performed since the team's 9-1 win over the Florida Panthers earlier in the year (where they scored four times on five opportunities).
Carolina scored three goals on the man advantage, with two goals on the very first two power play shots.
"We were working, executing the passes, executing the shots," said Sebastian Aho. "That pretty much summarizes a good power play."
Special teams is huge in today's game and while you're not always going to convert at that rate, it's still promising to see the team is capable of it.
The first goal was a bit of a lucky break, with Aho's shot from the high slot deflecting off of a stick in front, but it was his heads up play to knock down a clearing attempt that made the goal possible.
However, the second and third power play tallies were much cleaner.
Nikolaj Ehlers uncorked a big one-timer from the point in the second period, beating Stuart Skinner between the glove and blocker.
Ehlers then displayed his elite playmaking skills a bit later, waiting out Pittsburgh's defense until they eventually bit toward him below the goal line before lacing a pass right to Seth Jarvis' stick in the slot.
"Even the one we didn't score on at the end, we had a ton of chances," Ehlers said. "So I think going in with that attacking mindset and getting pucks to the net, that will create some chaos and get them running around a little bit and that's where you sometimes score the goals. I think we've done a good job with just keeping the attack mindset."
After a tough start to the year, Frederik Andersen has bounced back in a big way since returning from representing his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Since then, Andersen is 6-1-0 and has now won each of his last five starts, including an impressive outing yesterday in Pittsburgh.
Andersen was tremendous all game long, turning aside 18 shots and saving 1.68 goals above expected in the win.
In fact, the only shot that beat him was a late breakaway tally from Egor Chinakhov who had slipped behind the Canes' defense.
But even beyond the stops, Andersen was really good with his puckhandling, allowing the Hurricanes' defense to break the puck out easier and alleviate the pressure from the Penguins' forecheck.
"He just did a nice job handling the puck on the forechecks," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "He did a real good job there and that really helps out so much when you can relieve the stress. Then when he had to make a few saves, he did. That's what you ask of from your goalie."
Many people wouldn't have expected this turn around from the Danish veteran, but he's firmly put himself back into the number one slot for the Canes.
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