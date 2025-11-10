Hurricanes Rookie Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault Exits Game Against Maple Leafs With Gruesome Looking Hand Injury

The Carolina Hurricanes just can't avoid injuries to their blueline at this point.

At the end of the first period of the team's Sunday night game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, rookie defenseman Charles Alexis Legault appeared to cut his hand open on the skate of Nicolas Robertson.

The Canes' blueliner laid a hit on Robertson to end the period, but Bobby McMann came over to stand up for his teammates and as the two grappled, Legault fell to the ice and his hand looked to make contact with Robertson's skate.

The cut looked to be a deep one and Legault has already been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

There is a video of the apparent injury, but I'd recommend that those who are squeamish avoid watching it.

Legault is the fifth Canes defenseman to be injured this season. joining Jaccob Slavin, Jalen Chatfield and Shayne Gostisbehere, who are all currently missing from the team's lineup and K'Andre Miller who missed four games but has since returned.

