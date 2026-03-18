'If You're Gonna Lose, That's Probably The Way You Want To Do It': Rod Brind'Amour, Jordan Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers On Beatdown By Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes were blown out in Columbus on Tuesday, falling 5-1 to the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
The Hurricanes just spent too much time in the box and never really found their game, leading to the lopsided result.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Jordan Staal and Nicolas Deslauriers spoke with the media in Columbus. Here's what they had to say:
On the game: We never got going. Started behind the 8-ball with the penalties, gave up a couple. We just never got any traction in our game. Really, we were out of it before we even started, it felt like.
On if it seemed like the team maybe got a little juice in the second period: Well, Svech made a nice individual effort to kind of get us back, but then they came back and kind of that stuff behind the net, which didn't go in our favor, that put us back behind again. We never got going after that.
On Nicolas Deslauriers' debut: Well, he did his job, but we didn't have enough guys doing theirs tonight and you can't be a one-man show. We need everyone to do what they're supposed to do and it was hard to find that tonight.
On what needs to be different for tomorrow: Everything. These are sometimes... If you're gonna lose, that's probably the way you want to do it. You don't want to lose and play well. This was not a game that was played well. Have to throw it away and come back tomorrow.
On the game: Giving them two is never a good start, obviously. Trying to battle back in this league, and I've said it before several times, it's tough to come back in this league and especially against a team like that that doesn't give you much. They're obviously playing desperate. They looked like the more desperate and ready to go team tonight, for sure.
On the second period: I thought we were getting some momentum. I think we were kind of getting to our game, playing in their end a little bit, getting some shots and obviously being down two and letting one and then two in, it kind of sends you sideways. On the one goal, I need to win the draw and do a better job of boxing out. I think there were a lot of little plays that everyone in this room would like to have back to have had a better chance in that game.
On Nicolas Deslauriers: Crappy for him to come in for that kind of game, but he did an amazing job obviously. A guy that has a ton of heart and is ready to stand up for his teammates at any moment. That's his job and he did great at it.
On turning the page to tomorrow's game: Obviously special teams is always big. You want to win that battle. So it starts with that and then obviously just getting to our game. Our pressure game and getting offensive zone time and creating chances off of shots. Just getting to that game. Tomorrow is going to be a huge challenge for us against a team that plays very quick, very hard and it's going to be a good challenge to get right back at it and try to win at home.
On his debut: Obviously it didn't go the way we wanted. For me, I was just trying to get my feet wet and try to show what I can bring to this team.
On the game: I'm in the video room a lot trying to learn and I made some mistakes out there too with some set forechecks and things like that. But it seemed like an off game for everybody. The fun thing about this though is that we play in less than 24 hours, so just have to put this one away and focus on tomorrow.
On his fight: That's when I got better throughout my career. When I was younger, I just kept going just to go and now there's momentum swings. Trying my best to bring that momentum to our side there and I thought it was a good time. Kudos to him. He gave me one.
On seeing Andrei Svechnikov convert soon after his fight: That's what I live for. I wish that I could score goals, but these are the moments for me where I feel I did something good. When you're in the box, and I know sometimes I'm in there for long, but when we score and I'm in there after a job I did, I'm as happy as if I scored a goal.
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