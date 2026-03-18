'If You're Gonna Lose, That's Probably The Way You Want To Do It': Rod Brind'Amour, Jordan Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers On Beatdown By Blue Jackets

On the game: Giving them two is never a good start, obviously. Trying to battle back in this league, and I've said it before several times, it's tough to come back in this league and especially against a team like that that doesn't give you much. They're obviously playing desperate. They looked like the more desperate and ready to go team tonight, for sure.



On the second period: I thought we were getting some momentum. I think we were kind of getting to our game, playing in their end a little bit, getting some shots and obviously being down two and letting one and then two in, it kind of sends you sideways. On the one goal, I need to win the draw and do a better job of boxing out. I think there were a lot of little plays that everyone in this room would like to have back to have had a better chance in that game.



On Nicolas Deslauriers: Crappy for him to come in for that kind of game, but he did an amazing job obviously. A guy that has a ton of heart and is ready to stand up for his teammates at any moment. That's his job and he did great at it.



On turning the page to tomorrow's game: Obviously special teams is always big. You want to win that battle. So it starts with that and then obviously just getting to our game. Our pressure game and getting offensive zone time and creating chances off of shots. Just getting to that game. Tomorrow is going to be a huge challenge for us against a team that plays very quick, very hard and it's going to be a good challenge to get right back at it and try to win at home.