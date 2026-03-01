'It's Good To Get Wins Against Good Teams': Taylor Hall, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jackson Blake, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Detroit

On his line's chemistry: Stanks and Hallsy are really skilled guys and if we work off of each other and play the way we're capable of, like I feel we have these last couple of games, I think we're going to be really good down the stretch. We could have had even more goals than we have right now, but that's the game of hockey, right? I've been having a lot of fun these last few games though.



On focusing on shooting the puck more: My whole life, I've just wanted be a playmaker and setup guys and that sort of stuff, but at the end of the day, when you get opportunities like that, you've got to shoot them. Earlier this year, I've had some opportunities to shoot the puck and didn't and so that's one thing I have to do more, shoot the puck. These guys set me up and I probably could have had more, but great goalie.



On the emotions of missing on grade-A chances: I saw the whole net and I don't know how great my angle was, but I still had pretty much the entire net, so to hit the post, it's frustrating, for sure. You never know if you're going to get one of those chances in the next couple of games or not, so you have to bury those ones when you get them. But I got fortunate by getting a 2-on-1 and putting one in. But it is frustrating to hit the post and come inches from scoring.



On his goal: I think one of the reasons I did shoot is cause I thought that maybe he was thinking pass, right? Like, you never know with goalies, but I saw the defender on Stanks and I did glance and see Niki coming into the play, but I pretty much had a mini breakaway and I was thinking, "I'm shooting this thing. I already hit the post. I'm glad that one went in. It was a good feeling for that to go in, for sure.



On Frederik Andersen's performance: Freddie was the best player tonight, for sure. For both teams. He was unbelievable and that's what he brings. We know how good Freddie is and what he can do for us as a group. He was outstanding. There was at least three or four breakaways that he stopped and many more chances. But he was phenomenal.



On Taylor Hall's impact: Me and Stanks, this is pretty much are second full year in the league and Hallsy's a vet, an unbelievable player and he's won an MVP, so we're gonna listen to that guy. He's kind of the guy that when we're getting our chances and we're rolling a little bit, he's telling us to stick with it and that it's going to come. We trust in him and I'm happy to play with him.



On Hall losing a tooth: I didn't even know he lost it until I went up to him and he smiled, but he's still a good looking guy. I like him without a tooth, honestly. It's good. But that one's already fake he said. At least it's not a real one. He can probably get that puppy back in there.