Slavin, Americans Secure Olympic Gold With OT Win Over Jarvis, Canadians

The Americans are golden at the Winter Olympics for the first time since 1980.
In the end, the game came down to overtime and it was New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes who netted the golden goal.
But before the game even got to OT, Team USA had to weather the storm.
After an even first period in which the Americans were actually ahead thanks to an early Matt Boldy solo effort, it was all Canada the rest of the way.
The northern neighbors outshot the USA by nearly double the rest of the way and had multiple power play opportunities, including a 5-on-3.
However, the Americans were a tight checking squad and they limited a lot of the Canadian chances.
Jaccob Slavin was a big part of that defensive effort, logging 18:33 against mostly Team Canada's top players. He made multiple blocks in tight and deflected quite a a few high-danger passes to help keep the Americans in it.
But the chances that did get through were stymied by Connor Hellebuyck, the team MVP who made 41 saves in the win.
He made multiple monster saves for the Americans, none bigger than a save on Devon Toews in alone in the crease.
Cale Makar did even up the score in the second period, but that would be the last goal the USA would concede, as they eventually found their opportunity to steal the win in OT.
It was a strong tournament for the Americans, who went a perfect 6-0-0 and also had a perfect 100% penalty kill.
Slavin was a big part of that, logging an average of 15:46 (most of his minutes came in the elimination round) and he had an assist and a +4 rating, only seeing one goal go past him while he was on the ice, which was the team's first goal against in their opening game.
It's also his first piece of international hardware as well (he was part of the 4 Nations Face-Off squad last year, but they finished second and their was no award for that).
While Slavin is part of the jubilant squad, Hurricanes and Team Canada forward Seth Jarvis is feeling the stinging pain of defeat.
The toughest part of winning silver, is that it doesn't feel like a victory, as it comes off of a loss.
And being that that particular loss couldn't have been any closer, it was a one-shot game that Canada had nearly doubled the Americans up in shots in, it has to hurt even more.
Jarvis had an assist and was a +1 through five games with Canada, playing almost exclusively a fourth-line role and as an injury fill-in.
He averaged 10:01 per game and brought some physicality, some energy, drew calls and wasn't on the ice for any goals against throughout the tournament.
While I'm sure he wanted to contribute more offensively, he didn't hurt the team by any means and played a solid fourth-line role, which was all that was asked of him.
Still, I'm sure the loss is one that will stay with him for quite a while.
But with the Olympics now concluded, Carolina has a trio of players who have all medaled.
Slavin wins gold, Jarvis takes silver and the day before, Sebastian Aho and Team Finland won bronze.
There's a lot to be proud of from those three as they represented not only their countries, but the organization well too.
Now, they'll head back to North Carolina, where they'll refocus on pushing for the playoffs and trying to secure a Stanley Cup.
