Special Teams Propels Hurricanes To Game 3 Victory; Carolina Now One Win Away From Eastern Conference Final Berth

"[The approach] is the same way as we've been approaching every game since the start of playoffs," Staal said. "It's a brand new challenge. The fourth one is always the hardest one to win. No one wants to go home. It's going to be another brand new challenge, a brand new start and we're gonna have to find ways to win a game. It might look a little different then the first three, but we have to find a way to get a win and get that fourth one."