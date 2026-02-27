'That Game Was Kind Of What You Knew Was Coming': Taylor Hall, Sebastian Aho, Logan Stankoven, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Lightning

On the game: Listen, everything that went on in that game was kind of what you knew was coming. We just obviously got off to a good start. Then the power play, they clicked right away and Kucherov with a nice delay, rips it into the net. They have a lot of talent and we said it coming into the game, that's the player you have to know when he's on the ice. He certainly had a good game, but I thought we battled hard. But like I said, the start was the key.



On tightening things up in the third period: I thought the game got a little bit better there in the third. I liked our game. We didn't give up much and that was the key. We were giving up a few too many good looks, but I thought in the third, we settled down a little bit and got to our game a little better.



On the Logan Stankoven line producing: They were obviously huge tonight. Lots of pretty goals. You don't always see that, but I think that line in general creates a lot for us and they're not always on the scoresheet, but they're always around it and they have the potential every shift to kind of make something happen. They were our best line.



On the go-ahead power play goal: It came through, right? It wasn't the best of shots, but you look at the play he made on the wall, it was under pressure, held onto it, had composure to settle it down and then I know they had full possession and fired it right to Jarvy, so they're gonna be not happy about that, but Jordo in front did his job. When you can match special teams, go away and say, "Oh they got one one and we got one," that's really what you need to do against that team.



On Taylor Hall: He's a veteran and he knows, certainly on the offensive side of things, I mean, he's on it. He has great awareness for that and is helping out and playing with two younger players in the league. I think he's been really good for those guys.



On the defense stepping up in the neutral zone: The way they do it in the neutral zone is that they'll stretch you out and then come back and then hit the next wave. It's tough to defend and I thought we did a decent job. Ghost actually did a real nice job with it tonight. He was really breaking up the play before they could get the next wave and create some turnovers. That's what you have to do against them, but it's not easy to do. It's impressive to watch Kucherov. You have to tip your hat. I mean, that guy is world class.



On Jaccob Slavin's hit on Kucherov at the end of the game: Like I said, it's easier said then done. That's one way to at least try and eliminate him a little bit. I thought we did a nice job at the end of the game. They didn't really get any super good looks and we had four or five good looks at the empty net and, you know, we make it interesting, that's for sure.