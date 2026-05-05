'We Don't Quit': Taylor Hall, Nikolaj Ehlers, Seth Jarvis, K'Andre Miller, Sean Walker, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 2 OT Win

On Taylor Hall with a crucial block as well as the OT winner: We talked about it before the playoffs, his impact on the team and maybe the buy-in or whatever, but the change in his game, he wants to win. So he's doing whatever he has to do to help the team. And he’s doing it, in that situation obviously, at both ends of the rink. And winning it for us too. He's been just a great player for us.



On facing adversity early: I actually thought we had a good start, and yet we throw one over the glass for no reason and then they had a good shift, and we had it on our stick and bobbled it around, and next thing you know, we're down two. So that was not ideal, but I actually liked the way we played for the rest of the first half of the game. We found a way to kind of get it close and I think that was the key. Not to get another one for them. And then, too many penalties. That just kills your team, kills your momentum, kills everything. But you’ve got to give the guys credit; they did a great job there and then found a way to tie it up.



On the line changes before the tying goal: Jeff Daniels, who helps me with the forward group, does such a good job. He was just like, 'It's time.' And then literally the first shift, we tie it. So I have to give him all the credit there for tapping me and saying it had been long enough. Paid dividends. Doesn't always work, but it did tonight.



On Frederik Andersen: He was the difference, right? In overtime, especially. I thought we had that one bad shift and then took a penalty, and they had plenty opportunities to win the game. So he was the difference there. That's where he really, I think, rose to the occasion and enabled us to hang in there and maybe enable us to get the win.



On the OT penalty kill and all the penalties: They had some looks there. But we’re taking too many, right? The ones that are self-inflicted for me — over the glass, little tic-tac ones — we’ve got to avoid these. Too many men — we’ve had too many of those here. We've gotten away with it because we've been able to kill it, but it's not how you draw it up. So we’ve got to do better job there. But on the other hand, the guys that are killing it have done just an amazing job.



On Sean Walker: He's the one that threw it over the glass in the first, but he's such a competitor. That's why we love him. Mistakes are going to happen, but it seems to fire him up when things like that happen. And he does have an offensive flair — that was a hell of a move — just their goalie played great too. I mean, let's be honest, big breakaways at both ends... goaltending was not the issue tonight for any team.



On what the top power play unit needs: They've got to get a little more desperation in their game. It's probably a good sign for us though that we still have another level, and we all know it. We're finding ways to obviously get it done, and it's just a matter of time. I think these guys will start chipping in in that department because, again, it's an area that we've got to be better.



On the defense: Can kind of go down the list, especially with our D right now. That pair, Miller, you’ve got to give him his due too because he's been great, logging a lot of minutes against top, top competition. I mean, all year they've been doing that, and that’s one of the key reasons our defense has helped us to be where we're at.



On Hall saying he didn’t have his “A” game: That's probably what happened tonight. There's a pro that just understands how to evaluate his game and knows, ‘OK, maybe of this isn't going good, but I’ve got to do something else. The one thing about him that we know is he wants to make a difference. And that goal, to me, kind of sums it up for me. You can just almost tell when he grabbed it. He's like, 'I'm going to try to put this away,' and he's got that flair to him, and obviously it worked tonight.