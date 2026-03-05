'We Got Away With It Tonight': Rod Brind'Amour, Nikolaj Ehlers, Brandon Bussi On Win Over Vancouver

On the game: We started out really well and then we kind of put ourselves in holes a few times and they were able to capitalize. Then we got ahead and just thought we were gonna cruise through at the end and so it made it interesting, but we got two points out of it.



On Nikolaj Ehlers: A couple of his goals were great individual efforts. Same on Fishy's goal. Good play by the D to transition up and then obviously ha da good finish there. But I don't know. It's one of those games where I thought we were in control early and then we just let off the gas. Give them credit, they fought back.



On if that's just human nature when facing the 32nd place team: I don't know. I just think the game should have been over and we just kind of took the foot off the gas and they made a couple of nice plays. You take penalties, give a 5-on-3, these are things you certainly don't want to be doing if you want to win consistently. We got away with it tonight.



On moving forward: Again, we know what game we have to play and it's just being consistent with it and not taking those breathers. We had a retaliation that cost us a penalty which led to the 5-on-3 and then we had a 2-on-1 on that rush. Like, it's just little things that we have to make sure doesn't keep happening.