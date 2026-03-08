'We Got What We Deserved': Rod Brind'Amour, Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov On Loss In Calgary

The Carolina Hurricanes came up short Saturday night in Calgary, as they fell to the Flames 5-4.
The Hurricanes just didn't have enough juice overall at the end of a long road trip and on the second half of a back-to-back, but the team had a bit of fight with both Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov having three-point nights.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Aho and Svechnikov spoke with the media in Calgary. Here's what they had to say:
On the game: We got back in the game, but you can't play... I don't even know, 10 minutes of hockey, and think you're gonna win a game. We weren't very good from start to finish. We got what we deserved. We gave them a few goals, but overall, that's not how we play. Didn't expect to win when we played like that.
On if there's positives to take from getting back into the game: It's nice to say that we made it a game for the people watching maybe. But we were not engaged enough to win a hockey game and the way we need to play. Give Calgary credit. They played hard and got what they deserved.
On Alexander Nikishin's power play goal: He's got a rocket, for sure. You want him taking advantage of that anytime he can and obviously there was an opportunity to do it and he came through. That got us back in the game there for a little bit. Had a couple of little looks after that. Hit the crossbar. Woulda, coulda, shoulda, so whatever. Like I said, we were kind of flat all night.
On the road trip overall: I thought the three games prior were really good. We didn't get the results in Seattle, but I thought we played really well. The other two games were really, really good. Tonight, we were not good.
On the road trip: Obviously we went 2-2 on this road trip, so not the best, but we played some good hockey. Obviously not the way you want to finish it. I think it was more on the mental side. Credit to the guys for fighting back in at the end there.
On his line's success: Just playing Canes hockey. Play hard, keep our feet moving, play aggressive, forecheck hard and stuff like that. And when you have time to make a play, you make a play. Obviously both my wingers have been really good all year and they're easy to play with.
On the game: Obviously a hard game in every zone. They play a fast game and they created a little more than us and obviously in the third period, before we came back, we were good. A couple bounces.
On Alexander Nikishin's power play goal: I tell him every time, "You gotta shoot the puck." Fishy just made a nice play and he's a shooter. He shoots hard and that's what he has to do.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.