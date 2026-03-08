'We Got What We Deserved': Rod Brind'Amour, Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov On Loss In Calgary

On the game: We got back in the game, but you can't play... I don't even know, 10 minutes of hockey, and think you're gonna win a game. We weren't very good from start to finish. We got what we deserved. We gave them a few goals, but overall, that's not how we play. Didn't expect to win when we played like that.



On if there's positives to take from getting back into the game: It's nice to say that we made it a game for the people watching maybe. But we were not engaged enough to win a hockey game and the way we need to play. Give Calgary credit. They played hard and got what they deserved.



On Alexander Nikishin's power play goal: He's got a rocket, for sure. You want him taking advantage of that anytime he can and obviously there was an opportunity to do it and he came through. That got us back in the game there for a little bit. Had a couple of little looks after that. Hit the crossbar. Woulda, coulda, shoulda, so whatever. Like I said, we were kind of flat all night.



On the road trip overall: I thought the three games prior were really good. We didn't get the results in Seattle, but I thought we played really well. The other two games were really, really good. Tonight, we were not good.