'We've Been Cashing In Here Lately': Rod Brind'Amour, Alexander Nikishin, Seth Jarvis, Jackson Blake On Shootout Win Over Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in a shootout Tuesday night at Lenovo Center.
It was a back-and-forth game between the two clubs, but overall, Carolina was the better team and were rewarded with the two points because of that.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Alexander Nikishin, Seth Jarvis and Jackson Blake spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:
On the game: I thought we came out great to start the game and then we took a penalty and that kind of flipped the last five minutes of that first period and we came out of it not as good as I think we could've. Second period, we were just in the box too much. We just never got any flow going. But then I thought the third was great. I thought we came out the way we needed to play and we got rewarded for it, got some goals. At the end, give them credit. They put a couple to the net and got some bounces. That's really what happened there. All-in-all, it was a solid third period and we got the two points.
On the overtime penalty kill: Tough call, you know? I thought we were going on the power play because it looked like goalie interference, but... there was some weird ones all night both ways. But they had a good kill. When we had another 5-on-3, we didn't execute it very well, but they did a good job. And then I thought we did a decent job there to kill ours.
On Jackson Blake's shootout winner: He'll make a play. He's not afraid to come in and do whatever in any moment. He doesn't feel pressure. That doesn't mean you're gonna score, but I know he's gonna try something and obviously that was a huge goal. Svechy's was nice too. Those guys will be going again.
On scoring goals in quick succession: I think it's just when we get our identity going, we understand how we need to play. I feel like sometimes we get off it a little and try to do a little too much. When we simplify our game, I think that's what happens. You're not always going to get those results but the game certainly looks different from my perspective. We have been cashing in here lately, but it's just getting to the game we need to play.
On Nikolaj Ehlers exiting the game with an apparent injury: I was glad to see he came back. I don't want to see anybody get hurt, especially at this time of year when we're getting closer to the end. Good that he got through.
On Will Carrier: [He's been good] really, all year. Wherever you put him, you notice him. For a guy, I'm not sure of his time with all the penalties and we just didn't get much flow going, but I don't if there's a more impactful player for the amount of time he gets out there.
On Alexander Nikishin: Offensively, he's always had that confidence. We know he's got a big shot and I know sometimes, even tonight when he got the one, he was kind of hesitant. He needs to just keep shooting that thing. So we'll keep on that with him, but his game is growing. There's no doubt about that. We talk about how I'm not really concentrating on that part of his game. It's the other stuff that we're gonna keep hammering home. But he's gonna be a good player here for a long time.
On setting the franchise record for goals by a rookie defenseman: It feels good. Just making history is special and I'll never forget that.
On the keys to the win: We just played hard and we were looking for rebounds and we scored on our chances. A little bit sloppy at the end of the game, but we just pulled together and won the game.
On playing on the top power play unit: They're putting all the mistakes from the power play on me. Obviously just joking. It feels good playing on the first power play. You have to expect everything because the passes can come from anywhere and so you just have to be focused.
On the third period push: It was huge. I think we started really well, but then we kind of lost it at the end of the period. To come out like that and put our game on them again was huge.
On if the amount of penalties hindered their game: I probably could have had eight goals tonight, so that game should have been put away, but I mean, you can't do anything about penalties. I thought we did a really good job killing those off, especially in overtime. That was huge. A lot of credit to our D and our penalty killers.
On the game: I thought, especially at the start of the third, just every line was going. Really big goals. Janks, Jarv and Niki too in the third there to get us going a little bit. They get two late ones which, it's the game of hockey, it happens, right? But just nothing was wrong there and we just finished the job in the shootout.
On his shootout move: Jarv ate the bullet and went first for me to scope it a little bit. I think if I would have went first I would have done the same thing he did and so after seeing that I had to do something else and luckily it went in five-hole.
On if he's looking for anything in particular before he gets the puck: Not really until I get the puck. Right when I get the puck, I almost lost it, so that was a little scary, but no. I just look around everywhere when I get the puck. It's only a couple of seconds you get there. So you have to think of it quick. I just tried to sneak one in five-hole and luckily it went in.
On seeing Nikolaj Ehlers go down: Super scary. He's a big piece for our team. I was out there and didn't really get a good look at what happened, so I didn't really know what had happened with him. When hockey guys are laying on the ice, you know something is up. I'm glad he's okay, but definitely a scary moment.
