'We've Been Cashing In Here Lately': Rod Brind'Amour, Alexander Nikishin, Seth Jarvis, Jackson Blake On Shootout Win Over Penguins

On the game: I thought we came out great to start the game and then we took a penalty and that kind of flipped the last five minutes of that first period and we came out of it not as good as I think we could've. Second period, we were just in the box too much. We just never got any flow going. But then I thought the third was great. I thought we came out the way we needed to play and we got rewarded for it, got some goals. At the end, give them credit. They put a couple to the net and got some bounces. That's really what happened there. All-in-all, it was a solid third period and we got the two points.



On the overtime penalty kill: Tough call, you know? I thought we were going on the power play because it looked like goalie interference, but... there was some weird ones all night both ways. But they had a good kill. When we had another 5-on-3, we didn't execute it very well, but they did a good job. And then I thought we did a decent job there to kill ours.



On Jackson Blake's shootout winner: He'll make a play. He's not afraid to come in and do whatever in any moment. He doesn't feel pressure. That doesn't mean you're gonna score, but I know he's gonna try something and obviously that was a huge goal. Svechy's was nice too. Those guys will be going again.



On scoring goals in quick succession: I think it's just when we get our identity going, we understand how we need to play. I feel like sometimes we get off it a little and try to do a little too much. When we simplify our game, I think that's what happens. You're not always going to get those results but the game certainly looks different from my perspective. We have been cashing in here lately, but it's just getting to the game we need to play.



On Nikolaj Ehlers exiting the game with an apparent injury: I was glad to see he came back. I don't want to see anybody get hurt, especially at this time of year when we're getting closer to the end. Good that he got through.



On Will Carrier: [He's been good] really, all year. Wherever you put him, you notice him. For a guy, I'm not sure of his time with all the penalties and we just didn't get much flow going, but I don't if there's a more impactful player for the amount of time he gets out there.



On Alexander Nikishin: Offensively, he's always had that confidence. We know he's got a big shot and I know sometimes, even tonight when he got the one, he was kind of hesitant. He needs to just keep shooting that thing. So we'll keep on that with him, but his game is growing. There's no doubt about that. We talk about how I'm not really concentrating on that part of his game. It's the other stuff that we're gonna keep hammering home. But he's gonna be a good player here for a long time.