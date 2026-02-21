Aho, Finland To Play For Bronze Against Slovakia

Finland fights for bronze against Slovakia. Can they rebound from semifinal heartbreak and secure a medal?
After a tough, last-minute 3-2 loss to Team Canada on Friday, Sebastian Aho and Team Finland will get the chance to end their Olympic run on a positive note as they go for bronze.
The Finns will take on Team Slovakia Saturday afternoon at 2:40 p.m. EST after both fell in their semifinals matches.
Aho is leading Finland in goals with three and his five points are second on the team behind linemate Mikko Rantanen.
The Carolina Hurricanes star centerman is the leading forward in terms of TOI, averaging 19:25 per game.
He's been an all-situations player for Suomi, even though last game he curiously saw a decrease in minutes and PK time.
But if Finland wants to avenge their Olympic opening loss to Slovakia and medal, they'll need Aho to have a big game.
Slovakia has been dangerous this year, with Juraj Slafkovsky (4g, 8pts) and Dalibor Dvorsky (3g, 6pts) being some of the tournaments highest scoring players.
Add in Samuel Hlavaj being one of the top goaltenders (0.915 Sv%) and you can see why they've made it as far as they have.
But Finland is a much deeper team, with a goaltender playing even better than Hlavaj in Juuse Saros (0.934 Sv%), so if they just stick to their game, they should have pretty good chances of coming home with some hardware.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.