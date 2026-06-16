Canes Storm Surge At Center Ice After Winning Stanley Cup

The storm surge has been an iconic part of the Carolina Hurricanes since the first one in 2018.
Starting that year, following a win, the team would gather at center ice and along with the fans, they'd do a "Skol" clap at center ice before ultimately doing some sort of antic, salute or what have you.
The post-win event has certainly been toned down from the dramatics seen in the first few years, but it's still managed to persist as a meaningful way that the team connects with its fans.
So it felt almost fitting that after the team captured their first Stanley Cup in 20 years, that they would once again surge with the fans in attendance at T-Mobile Arena.
So how did it come about this time though?
Well, the on-ice cameras captured Hurricanes alternate captain Jordan Martinook actually asking his teammates, "Should we do a storm surge?" and quickly the team circled up at center ice and started doing the "Skol" clap.
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