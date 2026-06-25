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Carolina Announces Preseason Schedule

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Ryan Henkel
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Hurricanes to play a game in Greensboro.

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced their preseason schedule for the 2026-27 season.

With the NHL moving to an 84-game regular season schedule starting next season, teams will only be required to play four preseason games.

For the last few years, the Hurricanes have played against the same three teams for their preseason slate — the Florida Panther, Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning — however, this year they'll only be facing the Panthers and Predators.

In addition, the Hurricanes will be playing one of their preseason games at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, the home of the Canes' ECHL affiliate Greensboro Gargoyles and where the team played in its first two seasons.

Preseason Schedule

  • Sunday, Sept. 20: @ Florida Panthers (7 p.m. @ Amerant Bank Arena)
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22: vs. Florida Panthers (7 p.m. @ Lenovo Center)
  • Thursday, Sept. 24: vs. Nashville Predators (7 p.m. @ First Horizon Coliseum)
  • Saturday, Sept. 26: @ Nashville Predators (3 p.m. @ Bridgestone Arena)

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