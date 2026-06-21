Over 150,000 Fans Swarm To Raleigh For Championship Parade

"I'm in shock," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour, who remembers well the 2006 days. "It doesn't happen very often, but I'm just kind of speechless. I did not expect that. I mean, it was just wave on wave on wave of enthusiastic people. That's why we do this. It meant so much to so many people and you get to really see it. It was such a turnout and I'm so happy that we were able to do this everyone because clearly they were excited about it."