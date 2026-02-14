Carolina Hurricanes Winter Olympics Day 2 Recap

The second set of preliminary games has concluded for all 12 teams competing for gold in the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Milan Olympics (some teams have even played all of their games).
So let's check back in again to see how the five Carolina Hurricanes have fared:
After an opening game where he generated some good chances, but also conceded a few key goals, Aho flipped the script on his game completely
Against rival Sweden, the Hurricanes centerman had virtually zero offensive chances in 17:53 of ice time, but did not concede anything while he was on the ice.
It was a crucial bounce-back win for the Finns overall and Aho did his part to help facilitate that for his team.
Sometimes you don't get your looks, but it's key to not give anything else up if that's the case.
After being a healthy scratch for Canada's opening game against Czechia, Jarvis got the opportunity to make his Olympic debut in game 2 against Switzerland.
Jarvis didn't play too big of a role for Canada, logging just 9:19 on the fourth line, but he certainly made his presence known with a few good chances.
He had a partial breakaway in the second period, blowing past a Swiss defender for a chance in tight and then continuously found soft spaces in coverage for a few good looks.
There's no guarantee that he finds his way back into the lineup, but I thought he auditioned well nonetheless.
It was a bit of weird one at first, as the USA trailed 2-1 after one and led just 4-3 after two, but the Americans got the job done in the end against the Danish.
The Hurricanes' stalwart defender logged just 13:50 of ice time for USA, but logged an assist and was, again, not on the ice for any goals against.
The Americans penalty kill went perfect and he did his job. He's not being asked to do much, but he's been doing what he's needed to do.
It hasn't been the start that the Danes had hoped for, but they certainly gave the Americans a run for their money, with a 2-1 lead after one and putting three goals up on the board.
Ehlers added another primary apple to his Olympic highlight reel, setting up the Danes' third goal of the game right before the horn to end the second period, and this one came on his birthday as well.
The Hurricanes forward logged 19:07 of ice time for Denmark, had three shots on goal, and also wasn't on the ice for any goals against.
Pretty good in a game where your team saw six hung themselves.
The Danish netminder did not dress for his team's second game against the United States after playing in the opening game against Germany.
With the Danes having an early start time against Latvia on the schedule for the following day, it seems like they opted to rest their top goaltender for a winnable match rather than throw him to the wolves (i.e. the Americans).
