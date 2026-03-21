Carolina Officially Registers 100th Hit Post/Crossbar Of Season

The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the most shot heavy teams in the entire NHL.
While they rank second in terms of shots on goal (32.4 per game), they are far and away the league leader in total shot attempts and have been for years.
As such, they've gotten quite a reputation for being a team that shoots from anywhere and everywhere on the ice, something that has become less and less true as the talent level on the team increases.
The Hurricanes lead the league in both high-danger chances and scoring chances and, in fact, they are actually third in the league in total goals with 240, just 11 fewer than the league leading Colorado Avalanche.
Beyond that, the Canes could very easily be at the top of the league in total scoring too if only the goals were just the teensiest bit bigger.
Because the team actually also leads the NHL in total posts/crossbars hit this season, with 100 such cases.
Jackson Blake was actually Mr. 100, striking the left post late in the third period in Carolina's Friday night game in Toronto.
The Hurricanes have been one of the unluckiest teams in the league this year when it comes to being just an inch or less off target, with Seth Jarvis leading the way for Carolina overall.
Jarvis, the team's leading goal scorer, has 28 goals on 312 shot attempts (192 shots on goal) and he has also has hit the metal frame 14 times this season (12 posts, 2 crossbars).
Individually, only six players have hit more metal this year than Jarvis.
The Canes have been one of the league's most dangerous teams in transition this year and it's clear that they could be running away with the East even more if they could just have gotten a bit more puck luck.
But hey, that's hockey for you.
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