Hurricanes Defenseman Back Following Gruesome Injury

Sliced hand, swift recovery. Charles Alexis Legault returns to the ice, defying expectations and bolstering AHL Chicago's playoff hopes.
Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault has been activated off of injured reserve and reassigned to the Chicago Wolves the Carolina Hurricanes announced on Monday.
After getting his hand sliced open from a skate blade on Nov. 9 following a fight in Toronto, Legault had surgery to repair the extensor tendons on his right hand and was given a three to four month recovery timeline.
However, it looks like he was a quick healer as he'll returning to the ice just a week before the three-month mark.
Legault, 22, played in eight games with the Hurricanes this season after a plethora of injuries depleted the team's blueline.
He made the most of his opportunity and even scored his first NHL goal as well.
Legault has played in 65 AHL games throughout his career, with three goals and 14 total points in that span, since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.
The 6-foot-4 defender will be a big boost for the Chicago Wolves as they battle to secure a spot in the postseason.
