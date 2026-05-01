Nikolaj Ehlers, Alexander Nikishin Expected To Play In Game 1 Against Flyers

Ehlers and Nikishin return to practice, signaling a boost for the Hurricanes' lineup for Game 1 against the Flyers.
The Carolina Hurricanes look like they'll be at full strength to kick off their second round series against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Hurricanes had lost both Nikolaj Ehlers (LBI) and Alexander Nikishin (concussion) by the end of their four-game sweep of the Ottawa Senators, but with a week of off time between the two series, it seems that both players had enough time to heal.
Nikishin returned to practice for the first time on Wednesday in a yellow, non-contact jersey, but had shed it for a normal one by Friday.
Ehlers also took the ice with the team for the first time since missing Game 4 on Friday and looked no worse for wear in the 40+ minute session.
"We hope everyone will be ready to go and it certainly looks like that," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour after practice.
Both players are big pieces for Carolina, with Ehlers being the team's top power play scorer and all around one of their most dynamic offensive players and Nikishin being a do-it-all defender who also quarterbacks the second power play unit.
Having both in the lineup for Game 1 is going to go a long way for the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes will hold a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday before Game 1.
Recent Articles
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.