Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Powered by Roundtable
Nikolaj Ehlers, Frederik Andersen's Olympic Runs End With Loss To Czechia cover image

Nikolaj Ehlers, Frederik Andersen's Olympic Runs End With Loss To Czechia

Ryan Henkel
11h
Partner
186Members·2,324Posts
RyanHenkel@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Czechia ends Denmark's Olympic dream. Ehlers dazzled and Andersen battled valiantly in a historic tournament run.

The Carolina Hurricanes saw their first set of players eliminated from the 2026 Winter Olympics as Team Denmark fell at the hands of Team Czechia Tuesday morning.

Frederik Andersen and Nikolaj Ehlers saw their Olympic journey come to an end, but they have a lot to be proud of.

They were part of the second ever men's ice hockey team from Denmark to qualify for the Olympics and each had a solid showing.

Ehlers was one of the most impactful players on the ice for the Danes, generating tons of offense, without really giving much up.

The Hurricanes' star winger had a goal, three points and nine shots on goal through four games, averaging 20:13 per game.

Andersen finished the tournament with a 1-2-0 record, with losses to Germany and Czechia, but a win over Latvia.

Across the tournament, the Hurricanes netminder posted a 0.914 save percentage and a 2.67 goals against average, all while on a team with zero NHL defenders and just four NHL forwards.

He performed well for his team and hopefully he can bring a bit more confidence in his game back to Carolina.

Recent Articles

Milan Winter Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Schedule: When To See Your Favorite Carolina Hurricanes

From Naptime To Prime Time: How One Phone Call Changed Everything For Newly Olympic Bound Seth Jarvis

Which Olympians Have Ties To The Carolina Hurricanes

Jordan Staal Providing Valuable Depth Scoring, Power Play Boost For Carolina

Have Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho Finally Clicked For Carolina?

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

Carolina Hurricanes2026 Winter OlympicsFrederik Andersen
Latest NewsPlayers