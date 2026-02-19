Seth Jarvis Picks Up First Olympic Point As Canada Advances To Semifinals

Logo
Jarvis helps to spark Canada's comeback, contributing to the crucial tying goal. Now, they'll face Finland with Olympic medal dreams on the line.

Seth Jarvis was once again back in the lineup for Team Canada at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics for a third game in a row.

The Carolina Hurricanes star sat out the first game, but has since found his way consistently into the lineup.

Jarvis has been playing well in those games, even despite limited minutes, but he's slowly started to see an uptick, especially against Czechia.

The 24-year-old winger logged 11:20, more than five other players, and he even had a bump up in deployment as the game went on.

And it was the line that he was bumped up to that put Canada on its back.

With Canada trailing 3-2 in the waning minutes of the third period, Nick Suzuki got in on the forecheck, 3v1, and came away with the puck.

Jarvis then slipped by Suzuki to give him an outlet in the opposite corner, received a pass and kept the cycle going.

He then moved it up top to Devon Toews, who quickly got the puck to the net where Suzuki redirected it in to tie the game.

Everyone has a part to play and Jarvis contributed to the cycle, allowing Suzuki and Canada the time for a big moment.

Then Mitch Marner did the rest in overtime, keeping Canada's medal hopes alive.

Jarvis and Team Canada will now face Sebastian Aho and Team Finland for a chance to advance to the gold medal match.

