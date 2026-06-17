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Stanley Cup Champion Hurricanes Celebrate With Fans In First Night Back In Raleigh

Ryan Henkel
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The Carolina Hurricanes ignited a downtown frenzy as hundreds of fans swarmed Glenwood Avenue to sing, dance, and drink from Lord Stanley with the victorious players.

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The Carolina Hurricanes arrived back in Raleigh less than 24 hours after securing the franchise's second Stanley Cup and from there, the team wasted no time in connecting with the local Caniacs.

Alternate captain Jordan Martinook, who's always been known as the life of the party, sent out a tweet at 7:02 p.m. telling the fans to meet at Teets by 10 p.m.

Teets is notably a Canes Bar, being owned by former Hurricane Bates Battaglia, and within the hour, fans were lined up around the block.

By the time the players arrived, Glenwood Avenue was packed with fans hoping for a chance to see their favorite players as well as Lord Stanley.

Videos circulated online all night of the festivities with the Canes dancing on top of the bars, singing their hearts out and just generally having a good time.

Take a look at some of the captured moments:

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