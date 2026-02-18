Trio of Hurricanes Set To Take The Stage In Olympic Quarterfinals

Three Carolina Hurricanes stars battle for Olympic gold, showcasing their elite skills as the tournament narrows to its thrilling final stages.
We're down to the final eight teams in the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Milan Olympics and the Carolina Hurricanes have three players still in contention for gold.
Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho all could be in line to play important roles for their nations as the games get tighter and all three are proven performers on the big stage.
Jarvis has played a fourth line role for the tournament's top team, Canada, and while he hasn't had the chance to prove himself too much, he's generated a few quality chances and has made the most of his minutes.
Slavin is in a bit of a similar boat to Jarvis, as he hasn't really been entrusted with a lot of minutes by Team USA. However, his defensive ability is second to none and I'm sure the Americans will dial him up in the matchups facing actual NHl talent.
Aho has started to find his game more as the tournament has gone on and now with two goals and three points under his belt, perhaps he can help lead the Finns to a medal.
Here's the schedule for the upcoming games:
Quarterfinals - Wednesday, Feb. 18
Slovakia (3) vs. Germany (6) - 6:10 a.m. EST
Canada (1) vs. Czechia (8) - 10:40 a.m. EST
Finland (4) vs. Switzerland (5) - 12:10 p.m. EST
USA (2) vs. Sweden (7) - 3:10 p.m.
Semifinals - Friday, Feb. 20
Game 1 (Team's TBD; bracket will be reseeded following QFs) - 10:40 a.m.
