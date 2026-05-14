Virtual Gaudreau Family 5K To Be Held In Cary

Honor the legacies of Johnny and Matty Gaudreau at the American Tobacco Trail. Join local hockey fans to raise funds for youth athletics and animal welfare.
When the tragic news broke two summers ago of the deaths of Johnny and Matty Gaudreau, who were fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver on Aug. 29, 2024, it shook the entire hockey world.
But their legacy has continued to live on through those closest with them from the Olympics to the World Championships and more.
Another such avenue is the Gaudreau Family 5K, which is an annual walk/run that honors the memories and legacies of the Gaudreau brothers and helps raise money for causes that were important to them.
Funds raised from the run/walk will benefit the newly established Gaudreau Family Foundation, which carries forward the brothers’ legacy by supporting programs that empower children, promote youth athletics and champion animals.
While the 2nd Annual event will be hosted again in New Jersey, there will be an in-person event held right here in North Carolina at the American Tobacco Trail in Cary for those interested in taking part.
Last year, the virtual runs drew over 1,000 participants across all 50 states.
The event is being organized by Tobacco Road Race Director and longtime Gaudreau family friend, Kaz Yahyapour.
"I think it's important to kind of bring everyone together and make sure that their legacy lives on," said Hurricanes forward Eric Robinson, who grew up with the Gaudreaus and whose parents also serve on the 5K committee. "I know one of the Gaudreau's close family friends lives down here and I know he wanted to organize something. Hopefully I can be a part of that."
When
Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Where
American Tobacco Trail – New Hope Church Road Parking Area
2584 New Hope Church Rd, Cary, NC
(Tobacco Trail New Hope Church Trailhead 5K Run/Walk Course)
For more information about the Gaudreau Family Foundation and the 5K, check out this interview with the family from colleague Kristy Flannery.
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