Which Picks Do The Carolina Hurricanes Actually Have For The 2026 Draft?

The Carolina Hurricanes only have four picks remaining after a series of key trades that ultimately led to a Stanley Cup.
The 2026 NHL Draft will take place this week, starting on Friday, June 26 with the first-round. The second through seventh rounds will take place on Saturday, June 27.
The Carolina Hurricanes have four total picks in the draft, but only have their own first-round (31) and sixth-round picks (192). That's it.
They do however, have the San Jose Sharks' fourth-round pick (105) and the Toronto Maple Leafs sixth-round pick (192) as well though.
So how did we get here?
Acquired
San Jose's 2026 Fourth
The Hurricanes acquired this pick on Jan. 16, 2026 in exchange for the Chicago Blackhawks' 2027 fifth-round pick, that the Carolina previously acquired as part of a package for its own 2025 first-round pick.
Toronto's 2026 Sixth
The Hurricanes acquired this pick on March 7, 2024 in exchange for NCAA defensive prospect Cade Webber who wasn't going to sign with the team.
Dealt
2026 Second
The Hurricanes' 2026 second-round pick was traded to the New York Rangers on July 1, 2025 as part of the package for K'Andre Miller.
The 26-year-old defenseman was a crucial piece of the Canes' Stanley Cup run, leading the team in total ice time and contributing in every phase of the game.
2026 Third
The Hurricanes' 2026 third-round pick was traded to the Arizona Coyotes (now transferred to the Utah Mammoth) on March 1, 2023 in exchange for Shayne Gostisbehere.
The veteran blueliner joined Carolina for their playoff run that year before eventually leaving in free agency only to return another year later.
Gostisbehere was the top blueline producer for the Hurricanes this past postseason.
2026 Fourth
The Hurricanes' 2026 fourth-round pick was traded to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24, 2025 as part of the package to acquire Mikko Rantanen.
While Rantanen in Carolina didn't ultimately work out, the team pivoted quickly a few months later, acquiring Logan Stankoven, the team's leading playoff goal scorer this past year, and four draft picks.
2026 Fifth
The Hurricanes' 2026 fifth-round pick was traded to the Nashville Predators on March 7, 2025 in exchange for Mark Jankowski.
The 31-year-old centerman stabilized the Hurricanes' fourth line and brought a jack-of-all-trades toolbox that earned him a two-year contract extension.
2026 Seventh
The Hurricanes' 2026 seventh round pick was traded to the Montreal Canadiens on June 30, 2025 in exchange for Cayden Primeau.
The 26-year-old goaltender had a tremendous year in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves, helping lead the team to the Calder Cup Final.
Other
The Hurricanes at one point or another also held the Dallas Stars' 2026 first-round (traded as part of the Miller package) and third-round picks (traded as part of a package to the LA Kings on June 28, 2025 for a 2025 third-round pick, which was used to select Kurban Limatov)
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