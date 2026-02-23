Frederik Andersen, Nikolaj Ehlers Talk Danish Pride, Olympic Experience

On the experience: It was a really cool experience to get this with the Denmark team. We've been fighting for this. We qualified two summers ago and so it was like a full-circle moment for me in a way.



On the games: You could see that it was best-on-best throughout the tournament. That these were the best players in the world playing and that was obviously exciting. We were hoping for some better results, but overall I think we played really well. You saw it in the gold medal game. It was really best-on-best, so that was pretty exciting.



On the gold medal game: Canada obviously played better and had more chances, but on the other hand, that's part of hockey. You can play really well and still lose hockey games. The U.S. found a way to stick with it and had some great goaltending and were able to get away with the win.



On if he was able to interact with any of the other Danish athletes: The Danish speedskater [Viktor Hald Thorup] was at the village at Milan as well and was on our floor, so we saw him pretty much every day. We talked to him about how he works and for him, this is the tournament that he's worked hard for for four years and he was able to get the first medal in 28 years in Danish Winter Olympic history, so that was pretty cool to see.



On if the win over Latvia was the highlight of the tournament for him: For me, no. Because we played really bad in that game. I'm more proud of... the first game [against Germany] is what it is. I thought, like the game yesterday, we were the better team, but we weren't able to put the puck in the net and we lost. Then, I think, for me, the two last games against the U.S. and the Czechs were the ones that I was most proud of. With the U.S., we lost 6-3, but at the end of the day, we were right there until about 10 minutes left in the game. And then against the Czechs, we lost 3-2 and were again right there. Those ones I'm really proud of.



On the pride he felt being able to represent Denmark: It's something I dreamed of doing since I was a kid and I hadn't been able to go to the last two Olympics. So to finally be in Milan and get the clothing that Team Denmark was wearing and just be there, it was an incredible feeling and something that I'm going to talk about for quite a while really.



On if he felt like he had to be "The Guy" for Team Denmark: At the end of the day, I can't do anything by myself. The games that we played, I thought our line was actually really good and created a lot of chances together, but we just weren't able to put them in the net enough. But no, I don't think so. I've played on the national team for three Olympic Qualifiers and five World Championships and now one Olympics and I've never felt that way, because it's never going to work.



*Ehlers also said that his mom, dad, sister and a few friends were able to make it down to see him play. Another fun fact is that his centerman for the games, Alexander True, is his cousin.