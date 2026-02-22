Carolina Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho spearheaded Finland's offense, leading them to Olympic bronze with crucial goals and dominant play.
Sebastian Aho is an Olympic medalist for the first time in his career.
In his debut Olympic games, the Carolina Hurricanes star centerman helped lead Team Finland to a bronze medal thanks to a 6-1 win over Slovakia.
Aho, who served as an alternate captain, led the Finns in goals throughout the tournament, scoring four times on top of having six point in six games.
The Finnish star led all forwards in ice time as well, averaging 19:31 per game as the top-line center and playing on both the power play and penalty kill.
It wasn't an easy route for the Finns, who had to overcome a tournament opening loss to the Slovaks and were also without Aleksander Barkov the entire way, but they're a gritty, hardworking team and they were able to get it done with a full effort from the entire lineup.
Finland even almost pulled off the ultimate upset over Canada in the semifinals after pulling out to a 2-0 lead, but they were unable to hold it in the end.
Regardless, there's a lot to be proud of if you're Finland and especially so for Sebastian Aho.
This isn't the first set of international hardware for Aho, as he was one of the driving forces behind the Finnish gold medal victory at the 2016 World Junior Championship too, but this is certainly one of the biggest accomplishments of his career so far.
