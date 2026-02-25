'It Was A Dream Come True': Seth Jarvis On Playing For Team Canada, Olympic Experience

On his Olympic experience: It was a dream come true. It's the biggest event in the world, everyone's watching, and so to be able to represent my country on a stage like that was amazing.



On his buddies following him to Milan: I don't really know how it played out. Air Canada just reached out to them and blessed them with the opportunity to come over. To have them there, supporting me, just being able to see guys like that and experience that with them was incredible.



On becoming a lineup regular: It was crazy. I went there fully expecting to not play. Obviously whatever role they needed me to fill, I was more than happy to do. I was PK practicing, stuff like that and just trying to bring energy. When I got the opportunity, I just tried to make the most of it. You never know if you're going to get another one, so I thought with the role I had on the team and the way I performed, I thought I did a really good job of just providing energy and providing a boost for the team whenever I got the chance to go out there. I played way more games than I was expecting too, so I was super happy with it.



On what moments stood out the most to him: There was probably a million. I think first time walking into the village was really cool. Just seeing all the other athletes, going through that whole process, was incredible. Then I think warmups, in the first game I played, was nuts. You kind of look on the ice and see the Olympic logos, see all these flags from different countries, other countries are chanting stuff in their language that you don't understand during the game, but I just think being able to be a part of that was incredible.



On processing the emotions of the loss: You lost the last game and that sucks. That was something you dreamed of winning. So the last couple of days, I've been thinking about that and kind of going through that. It was heartbreaking and sucked a lot. Just getting over that now. Helps to be back with the guys and seeing everybody here. Practicing and just getting back in the flow of things and just being around the guys. Just realize that there's a bigger goal we're after now. Everything shifts now to this team and their quest for the Cup.



On the level of competition: It was crazy. Even the countries that weren't in the 4 Nations that we played against, the intensity of those games was amazing. Just to be a part of that environment and see how hard some of those teams with less NHL guys and guys from other countries played against us. It was just great competition and a really healthy tournament. I think it couldn't have gone better in terms of the competition throughout the tournament and how well everyone competed.



On what he said when he embraced with Jaccob Slavin after the loss: I don't know. I probably would have said some mean stuff, but I love him, so I held back. No, I just congratulated him on a great tournament, a great win. I don't really remember what he said. I was in a different space.



On facing Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho as opponents: I was trying to hunt them down. I was looking for them. Fishy got lucky that Makar was behind him on one or else I would have ran him through the wall, but no, it was a lot of fun. I mean, playing against Slavo is a challenge of its own just with how good he is defensively and with stalling plays. And then Fishy, I mean, I compete against him in everything. So to just be able to do that on a stage like that was awesome.



On what he was able to experience off the ice: I met a ton of really cool people. I think for me, we got to see short-track speedskating, the mixed relay, and I've watched it on TV and was like, "Oh, okay," but seeing it live was insane. Those people fly around and there's like 900 people on the ice at one time and there's just a ton of crashes. I grew a new appreciation for what they do. Just to be able to be in an environment where everybody is cheering and it was a smaller building, it was pumped up in there, so seeing that was really cool.



On what he thinks of when he looks at his medal: Sell it on Craigslist. No, it's cool. I mean, to say you're an Olympian and to medal in the Olympics is obviously an incredible honor. But it's also a reminder that we didn't finish the job. We didn't win. So it's a little bit of both. I'm not going to tuck it away though. I'm going to keep it. I'm proud of it, but it's also motivation for, hopefully if I get another chance, to do right by it and come home with a gold.



On the virality of his friend group: They're more famous than me now. They have thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram and all this stuff. It meant the world though to have people in my corner that will drop whatever they're doing in their life and fly across the ocean to come watch me. It means a ton. I couldn't ask for a better friend group. Even away from the rink at the Olympics, we just got to enjoy Italy and Milan together and that's what the biggest part was for me. I just wanted to spend time with them and hang out like we do when we're back home in the summer. Just to have guys like that means the world.



On if he finds himself looking ahead to 2030: 100%. You wish you could replay that game again right away, but I have to wait four more years and hopefully I'll be in a position where I can go back on that team and contribute. You definitely set your sights a little in the future for that, but like I said, right now, my sights are on this team and the quest for the playoffs and hopefully a Stanley Cup.