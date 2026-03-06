Sebastian Aho Further Cementing Himself As One Of Finland's All-Time Greats

Sebastian Aho achieves another Finnish NHL milestone, joining legends with eight 60-point seasons and climbing all-time scoring lists.
Sebastian Aho made history Wednesday night.
With a goal in the second period against the Vancouver Canucks (a pretty sick one might I add), Aho became the fourth Finnish-born player in NHL history to have at least eight seasons reaching the 60 point marker.
Aho joined Mikko Rantanen (8), Teemu Selanne (12) and Jari Kurri (13) as the only other Finns to reach that milestone.
Earlier in the year, Aho also became the fourth Finish player in league history to record 10 straight 20-goal seasons, joining Barkov (10), Kurri (10) and Selanne (11).
Fresh off of winning an Olympic bronze medal, the Carolina Hurricanes franchise centerman is already one of the all-time best Finnish players ever in NHL history, as he ranks eighth in career points (692) and fifth in goals (306) amongst his fellow countrymen.
Add in the fact that he's also just 28 years old, and it's pretty clear that he'll continue to add to those totals.
