Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Powered by Roundtable
Sebastian Aho Sparks Comeback As Finland Rallies Past Switzerland; Advance To Face Canada In Semifinals cover image

Sebastian Aho Sparks Comeback As Finland Rallies Past Switzerland; Advance To Face Canada In Semifinals

Ryan Henkel
15h
Partner
186Members·2,329Posts
RyanHenkel@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Sebastian Aho ignited Finland's stunning comeback, overcoming a two-goal deficit to secure a thrilling overtime victory and a semifinal clash with Canada.

What a day it was in the hockey world Wednesday as the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics men's ice hockey quarterfinals got underway.

Three of the four games went to overtime, including Finland vs. Switzerland, which featured an exciting comeback sparked on by Carolina Hurricanes star center Sebastian Aho.

The Finns got down 2-0 early into the game and it wasn't until the 54th minute of game action before Finland broke the ice.

It was Aho from the slot, finally getting one past Swiss netminder Leonardo Genoni that gave Suomi the energy it needed to keep the rally alive.

He was on the ice again too when Finland tied the game with the extra attacker less than five minutes later.

Aho logged 23:33 of game time, the most of any forward, and he's been logging the most minutes for Team Finland every game, playing in every situation for his team.

Now, even without Aleksander Barkov, the Finns will play for a medal.

Which one that ends up being though will be decided by tomorrow's game against Seth Jarvis and Team Canada.

Recent Articles

Milan Winter Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Schedule: When To See Your Favorite Carolina Hurricanes

From Naptime To Prime Time: How One Phone Call Changed Everything For Newly Olympic Bound Seth Jarvis

Which Olympians Have Ties To The Carolina Hurricanes

Jordan Staal Providing Valuable Depth Scoring, Power Play Boost For Carolina

Have Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho Finally Clicked For Carolina?

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

Carolina HurricanesSebastian AhoTeam Finland2026 Winter Olympics
PlayersLatest News