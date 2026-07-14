Could The Avalanche Be The Next Stop For Patrick Kane?

With Patrick Kane now a free agent, what does the soon-to-be 38-year-old future Hall of Famer decide to do this summer? Is the Avalanche a team that looks promising in pursuit of another Stanley Cup?
The Colorado Avalanche’s offseason has been pretty quiet. Aside from some day 1 signings like Jaden Schwartz and Noah Juulsen, the rest have been depth signings to bolster their roster and fill out AHL Colorado Eagles contracts. While there are still some big names left in free agency, the Avalanche have negative cap space, so it won't be hard to make room, but that leaves out many potential targets.
Though they could go bargain hunting and look to sign potential veteran maximum contracts, something similar to Brent Burns' new contract, low AAV, but with bonuses and signing bonuses to appease the player. Potentially a soon-to-be Hall of Famer looking for a short-term deal in hopes of one more Stanley Cup?
Show Time Coming To Mile High?
On Leafs Morning Take, NHL Insider for The Fourth Period, David Pagnotta, appeared on the show, and during a discussion on what Patrick Kane’s future looks like, here is what he had to say:
“Is it [Toronto], is it Buffalo, is it back to Chicago, is it Colorado” - Leafs Morning Take (7/10)
Last season with the Detroit Red Wings, Kane finished with 16 goals and 41 assists for 57 points in 67 games, 19 of those points coming from the power play.
During the season, Kane talked about his time in Detroit, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, what it might look like if he came back to Detroit if he wanted to.
“I think there is mutual interest for me to come back and continue my career here. It’s been a great spot for me, my family, and my son, and I’ve definitely enjoyed my time here," Kane said in April during Detroit's season-ending media availability. "But there’s no rush. I’ll talk things over with my agent and my family, and we’ll see how everything plays out.
As Pagnotta said, there are many options for where he might want to play out the remainder of his career. Does he want to re-sign with the Red Wings and see if they put something together? What about a reunion with the Chicago Blackhawks and helping mentor Connor Bedard and the rest of the prospects over there? Or he heads home to Buffalo and joins the red-hot Sabers.
All places mean something to Kane, but if he wants to join a contending team and potentially push for one more championship, the Avalanche might be the best fit.
Taking The Offense To Another Level
Despite turning 38 heading into next season, Kane has shown during his time with the Red Wings that the skills that earned him the nickname “show time” remain, though he has also shown signs of regression. Though in a system like the Avalanche, there could be ways to enhance those positives while mitigating some of the negatives.
The main aspect of Kane joining the team is the power play. Last season, it was not good at all. At times, it looked like it was progressing better, but it quickly reverted to overpassing and missing shots on net that went wide, ending up reaming all the way back to the other end of the ice. If you're looking for a better player to set up players like Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, or Cale Makar to put the puck on net, it's Kane. Add Arturri Lehkonen as a net front presence and work from there.
As a right-winger who shoots left, he opens up options in the top nine for how they might want to utilize him. You could force either him or Necas to the left if you want a really dynamic top line, but we have seen Necas moved down with Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin. So we could rock a line of Gabriel Landeskog, MacKinnon, and Kane, and the second line would be Lehkonen, Nelson, Necas, bumping Kadri down to the third line as a winger or center.
Steps Needed Before Signing
The biggest issue would be what Kane is asking for and for how long. I can’t imagine it's going to be a long contract, somewhere in the two-year range, but what AAV can work between Kane and management? As stated, the Avalanche are currently over the cap. If they want a contract to go through, they will need to move off some money, likely meaning Nicholas Roy, Parker Kelly, or Lehkonen going out, which is something I imagine the Avalanche don’t want to do.
As another winger, who comes out of the lineup? Is one of the recent additions, Zachary L’Heureux or Fyodor Svechkov, a casualty? While it's not the worst to replace them for Kane, you hoped they'd get playing time to really reignite and further develop their skills.
Is it likely that the Avalanche are done this offseason and are happy with the moves (or lack thereof) they made? For sure, but if there is an opportunity for Kane, I think they should 100% take that chance, given that level of talent is available every offseason. At the same time, it might not be what he showed in Chicago; it's another level this Avalanche offense can add.