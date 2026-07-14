Could The Avalanche Be The Next Stop For Patrick Kane?

The biggest issue would be what Kane is asking for and for how long. I can’t imagine it's going to be a long contract, somewhere in the two-year range, but what AAV can work between Kane and management? As stated, the Avalanche are currently over the cap. If they want a contract to go through, they will need to move off some money, likely meaning Nicholas Roy, Parker Kelly, or Lehkonen going out, which is something I imagine the Avalanche don’t want to do.