2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Free Agency: Day 1 Recap

The Columbus Blue Jackets made a couple signings on Wednesday.
The Columbus Blue Jackets went into Day 1 of NHL Free Agency with a ton of uncertainty. But the black cloud hanging over the franchise revolved around Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko and whether they would be traded anytime soon.
There was other business to attend to as well though. From signing free agents to signing their own RFA's, Don Waddell was a busy man on Wednesday.
Let's recap everything that happened on Day 1.
The first piece of business was Zach Werenski. After all the chaos that ensued on Tuesday night, with reports of a declined trade by Werenski, Columbus fans were left in shock and NHL fans begging for more. Late on Wednesday, the CBJ and Werenski put out joint statements to address the situation.
Read both statement below.
SIGNINGS
Ryan Lomberg - 2 Years - $2.6 Million per season
Pheonix Copley - 1 Year - $850k
Owen Sillinger - 1 Year, 2 Way - $850k
Riley Bezeau - 1 Year, 2 Way - $940k
LOSSES
Boone Jenner - Washington Capitals - Four-Year, $23 Million Contract
Mason Marchment - San Jose Sharks - 5 Year, $35 Million Contract
OTHERS
- Erik Gudbranson has yet to sign with a new team. It's possible he still returns to the CBJ.
- RFA's Adam Fantilli, Jet Greaves, Cole Sillinger, and Luke Tuch have been given their QO's, but have yet to sign their contracts.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency continues on.
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