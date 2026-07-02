Logo
Columbus Blue JacketsColumbus Blue Jackets

2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Free Agency: Day 1 Recap

JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jason Newland
featured
1h

The Columbus Blue Jackets made a couple signings on Wednesday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets went into Day 1 of NHL Free Agency with a ton of uncertainty. But the black cloud hanging over the franchise revolved around Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko and whether they would be traded anytime soon. 

There was other business to attend to as well though. From signing free agents to signing their own RFA's, Don Waddell was a busy man on Wednesday. 

Let's recap everything that happened on Day 1. 

moreVideos

The first piece of business was Zach Werenski. After all the chaos that ensued on Tuesday night, with reports of a declined trade by Werenski, Columbus fans were left in shock and NHL fans begging for more. Late on Wednesday, the CBJ and Werenski put out joint statements to address the situation. 

Read both statement below. 

SIGNINGS

Bartlett Hockey, who represents Ryan Lomberg, has stated that the Columbus Blue Jackets are signing the 31-year-old forward.&nbsp; The deal is a 2-year contract with the CBJ carrying a $1.3 million AAV.&nbsp;&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets To Sign Forward Ryan LombergBartlett Hockey, who represents Ryan Lomberg, has stated that the Columbus Blue Jackets are signing the 31-year-old forward.&nbsp; The deal is a 2-year contract with the CBJ carrying a $1.3 million AAV.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Ryan Lomberg - 2 Years - $2.6 Million per season

Copley was undrafted out of North Pole, Alaska.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Sign Goalie Pheonix CopleyCopley was undrafted out of North Pole, Alaska.

Pheonix Copley - 1 Year - $850k

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that theyve signed Owen Sillinger to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Sign Owen SillingerThe Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that theyve signed Owen Sillinger to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Owen Sillinger - 1 Year, 2 Way - $850k

Bezeau is undrafted out of Mansfield, Massachusetts.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Sign Riley Bezeau To One Year DealBezeau is undrafted out of Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Riley Bezeau - 1 Year, 2 Way - $940k

LOSSES

Elliotte Friedman has reported that Columbus Blue Jackets Captain Boone Jenner has signed with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a four-year, $23 million contract.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Lose Boone Jenner To Division RivalElliotte Friedman has reported that Columbus Blue Jackets Captain Boone Jenner has signed with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a four-year, $23 million contract.

Boone Jenner - Washington Capitals -  Four-Year, $23 Million Contract

The San Jose Sharks have reportedly signed forward Mason Marchment, the son of former Sharks player and long-time scout Bryan Marchment, to a five-year contract with an average annual value of roughly $7 million.
thehockeynews.comBREAKING: Sharks Sign Mason Marchment to 5-Year ContractThe San Jose Sharks have reportedly signed forward Mason Marchment, the son of former Sharks player and long-time scout Bryan Marchment, to a five-year contract with an average annual value of roughly $7 million.

Mason Marchment - San Jose Sharks - 5 Year, $35 Million Contract

OTHERS

  • Erik Gudbranson has yet to sign with a new team. It's possible he still returns to the CBJ.&nbsp;
  • RFA's Adam Fantilli, Jet Greaves, Cole Sillinger, and Luke Tuch have been given their QO's, but have yet to sign their contracts.&nbsp;

Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency continues on. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsZach WerenskiKirill MarchenkoDon WaddellOwen SillingerRyan Lomberg
Latest NewsPlayers
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy