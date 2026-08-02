The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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OPENING NIGHT COUNTDOWNS
Last season, Malatesta set a career-high in games played at 57. He scored 10 goals and totaled 18 points, while setting a career-high with 87 PIMs. He was signed to a one-year extension by Columbus last month and will be an RFA once again at the end of 2027.
Super Mario only played two games against the Blue Jackets, one in the 00-01 season, and one in the 02-03 season. He had 167 combined points in those two seasons, and could not muster a single point against Columbus. That's a win!
In those two games he had zero points, was a minus-3, had 6 shots, and played 25:40 per game.
Del Bel Belluz was drafted in 2022, #44 overall, by Columbus, a pick that some considered a steal at the time. Later in 2022, he would sign his entry-level contract with the CBJ. The Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL drafted the Woodbridge, Ontario product, and then, in his final year, he was traded to the Sarnia Sting, also of the OHL.
Fix-Wolansky never got an extended chance to prove he could be an everyday NHL player and was not tendered a contract in 2025. He went on to sign a deal with the New York Rangers. He would never play for the Rangers, but played 72 games for the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, scoring 31 goals and totaling 55 points.
Alex Broadhurst - Draft: Chicago, 7th round - 199th overall - 2011
Broadhurst was traded by Chicago to Columbus on June 30, 2015, along with Brandon Saad and Michael Paliotta, for Artem Anisimov, Jeremy Morin, Corey Tropp, Marko Dano, and Columbus' 4th-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He would only play in a pair of games for the CBJ during the 2017-18 season. Where Broadhurst would excel would be in the AHL for the Cleveland Monsters. He played in 229 games for Cleveland, scoring 48 goals and totaling 132 points. On February 25, 2019, he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets. He would play 2019-20 with the San Diego Gulls, and then leave for Europe. He spent two seasons in Liiga and the last four playing in the KHL. He is signed to play for the Fischtown Pinguins of the DEL in 26-27.
Nash went on to score 41 goals in his 2nd NHL season, securing the Rocket Richard Trophy, which he shared with snipers Jarome Iginla and Ilya Kovalchuk. He was the youngest player in league history to lead the league in goals.
NEWS
Now, per CBA rules, they have 48 hours to buy out any players by putting them on outright waivers. The rule kicks in 72 hours after their final arbitration hearing, or, in this case, by signing Cole Sillinger and avoiding a hearing. The window will close on Thursday.
Hutchinson spent the 2022-23 season with the Blue Jackets organization. In 16 games with Columbus that campaign, he posted a 2-6-3 record, an .877 save percentage, and a 4.29 goals-against average. This would be his lone season with the Blue Jackets, as he spent his first NHL season with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24.
"We've talked about it; it starts with our belief, just what we're capable of doing, and I know those two guys that they have more of themselves as well. Obviously, was super pumped to see Charlie extend for six more years at the start of the summer."
Regarding the defense, Zach Werenski came in with a positive of 99.7%, which puts his total model value at a staggering $18 million per season. Don Waddell better hope Werenski and his camp don't see this model.
Patrik Laine, James van Riemsdyk, and Nick Blankenburg are three former Blue Jackets who are still free agents at this juncture of the off-season.
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