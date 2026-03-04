Connor Murphy Embraces Oilers Pressure: “Winning Is the Top Priority”

When asked if this could be more than a rental situation, he responded, "It been not even 24 hours, my mind's been on just trying to get in here and play. If that happens, then that would be amazing, it's moreso this year in general and coming into this situation, I just want to focus on my game, and providing what I can and playing my best. That stuff's just kind of outside business that happens how it happens. But moreso, just trying to fit in, offer what I can, and be an impactful player in my own way and fit in with these guys."