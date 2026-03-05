Darnell Nurse Trade Rumors: Time For a Reality Check

Don't expect Nurse to be traded. His full no-movement clause means he has all the say here, and it remains the biggest hurdle because any deal requires Nurse's approval. His wife just gave birth to their third child, so expecting Nurse to voluntarily jump at the chance to start fresh somewhere else makes upheaval unlikely right now. And, despite the critical bashing he often takes from fans, he's well-liked in the room, tied to the core, and has shown no desire to leave.