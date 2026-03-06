Former Oiler Traded Back To Familiar Location

This marks Perry's return to Tampa, where he previously played from 2021 to 23 (signing as a free agent in 2021 and later having his rights traded to Chicago in 2023). It's his second stint with the Bolts.
Perry, now 40 years old, had been with the Kings since signing a one-year, $2 million contract (with bonuses) in the offseason after his time with the Edmonton Oilers. This season, he has 11 goals, 17 assists, and 28 points in 49 games. It's solid production and proof that age isn't slowing him down.
The Kings reportedly were willing to talk extension with Perry this summer, and earlier reports were that Perry wanted to stay in LA. Things clearly shifted quickly on deadline day, suggesting Perry was happy with the idea of returning to Tampa.
For the Lightning, his addition adds veteran leadership, physicality, scoring touch, and playoff experience to their lineup. No player in the modern NHL era has reached more Stanley Cup Final rounds than Perry: 2020 with DAL, 2021 with MTL, 2022 with TBL, 2024 & 2025 with EDM.
Once the season ends, he'll be a pending UFA, so it's a rental boost for Tampa's push in the East.