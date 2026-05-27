Pacific Pillow Fight? Golden Knights Laugh Their Way Back To The Final

The Pacific Division spent most of the season getting treated like the NHL’s weak link.
Too many flawed teams, with too little consistency, and not enough eventful hockey night-to-night. It was a division where nobody really grabbed control, and 95 points was enough to finish first.
So naturally, the Vegas Golden Knights are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final.
That's a slap in the face for everyone who spent the year clowning the Pacific—most NHL reporters included—because while the division absolutely deserved criticism at times, Vegas has once again shown that regular-season perception doesn’t always mean much once playoff hockey starts.
And honestly, they haven’t even looked dominant doing it.
This isn’t the same Golden Knights team that rolled through the league a few years ago. They looked weak for long stretches this season. Older in some areas, less dynamic offensively, and plenty of nights where they just looked slow. Nights where they absolutely looked beatable.
But they also looked organized, experienced, and completely comfortable playing ugly hockey.
Meanwhile, the supposedly terrifying Colorado Avalanche suddenly don’t look so terrifying anymore. Injuries have piled up, and the depth scoring hasn’t consistently shown up. And when the series tightened, Vegas dragged Colorado into the low-event, grinding hockey the Avalanche clearly didn’t want to play.
The Golden Knights don’t really care how a game looks as long as they control the pace of it. They’re fine winning 2-1. Fine sitting on leads. Fine cycling pucks low and waiting for mistakes. There’s nothing flashy about it, which is probably why people keep underrating them until they’re suddenly four wins from the cup again.
Still, it’s hard not to look at the bigger picture here and laugh a little at how the Western Conference broke this year.
The Pacific was called a "pillow fight" because, frankly, it often looked like one. The Edmonton Oilers couldn’t defend consistently enough. The Los Angeles Kings felt stuck in the middle. The Vancouver Canucks hit rock bottom (literally). There wasn’t a true powerhouse sitting at the top, intimidating everybody else.
Vegas won the division mostly because somebody had to.
And now that same team is rolling through a Colorado team that many thought was the best in hockey.
That doesn’t suddenly make the Pacific a powerhouse of enviable contenders. If anything, it says more about playoff hockey than the division itself. Once the postseason starts, systems tighten up, whistles disappear, and games become less about talent accumulation and more about execution.
Vegas executes.
They don’t beat themselves very often. Their defense stays compact. Their forwards stay above pucks. Their goaltending has held up. And unlike some teams built heavily around offence, the Golden Knights don’t seem bothered when games slow down.
Colorado, on the other hand, looked increasingly frustrated the longer the series went on. The speed and skill were still there occasionally, but the room to use it disappeared quickly. Vegas turned games into trench warfare, and the Avalanche never fully adjusted.
And maybe that’s the most annoying thing about Vegas if you’re the rest of the conference. They rarely feel overwhelming, but they almost always feel composed. Even when they’re not playing especially well, they stay within themselves long enough for the other team to make mistakes first.
That’s not exciting hockey. It’s effective hockey.
So yes, the Pacific may still deserve the “pillow fight” label based on the regular season. The standings were messy. The consistency wasn’t there. Nobody looked particularly dominant for six straight months.
But if Vegas ends up with another Stanley Cup, nobody’s going to care how pretty the division looked in January.
They’re just going to care who came out of it.
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