On This Date: Tenth Anniversary Of Florida Panthers Unveiling Brand-New Logo, Uniform

Tuesday marks a special anniversary for the Florida Panthers franchise.\n\nIt’s been exactly 10 years since the team debuted its then-brand-new logo and\nuniform, moving away from the leaping panther that had been the team’s main\nsymbol since its inception.\n\nFlorida’s new logo was a shield-shaped design that was inspired by the U.S.\nArmy’s 101st Airborne Division, which Panthers Owner Vincent Viola was a member\nof during his time serving in the military.\n\nThe unveiling was held during a fan-attended event on the floor of the then-BB&T\nCenter on the night of June 2.\n\nFour Panthers players were brought onto the stage wearing the new duds.\n\nThey were Aaron Ekblad, Vincent Trocheck, Steven Kampfer and Shawn Thornton.\n\nPhotos from the event can be seen in the collage at the top of this page. \n\nTo say things have been going well for Florida since the logo change would be an\nunderstatement.\n\nFrom 1993-94 to 2015-16, the Panthers reached the playoffs five times in 21\nseasons, winning a total of three postseason series (all in 1996) and 18 playoff\ngames during that span.\n\nUnder the new Panthers shield logo, it’s been quite a different story.\n\nFlorida has qualified for the postseason in six of their ten seasons wearing the\nnew logo, all coming since their 2019-20 campaign.\n\nDuring that time, the Panthers won back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships while\nreaching the Stanley Cup Final during three straight seasons, from 2023 to 2025.\n\nFuture success seems like a strong possibility for the Panthers, considering the\nteam has their talented and battle-tested core locked up for years to come.\n\nHappy 10th Birthday to the Panthers logo!\n\nLATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA\n\nFlorida Panthers 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Malte Gustafsson\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/florida-panthers-2026-nhl-draft-targets-malte-gustafsson]\n\nPanthers Sign Russian Prospect To Three-Year Entry-Level Contract\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-sign-russian-prospect-to-three-year-entry-level-contract]\n\nOn This Date: Panthers Win Game 7 In Pittsburgh, Advance To Stanley Cup Final In\nThird Season\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/on-this-date-panthers-win-game-7-in-pittsburgh-advance-to-stanley-cup-final-in-third-season]\n\nPanthers' Sasha Barkov, Anton Lundell Win Gold Medals With Finland At IIHF World\nHockey Championship\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-sasha-barkov-anton-lundell-win-gold-medals-with-finland-at-iihl-world-hockey-championship]\n\nPair Of Former Panthers Have Opportunity To Win Stanley Cup With The Hurricanes\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/pair-of-former-panthers-have-opportunity-to-win-stanley-cup-with-the-hurricanes]\n\nPanthers Teammates Sasha Barkov, Anton Lundell Help Finland Reach IIHF World\nChampionship Gold Medal Match\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-teammates-sasha-barkov-anton-lundell-help-finland-reach-iihf-world-championship-gold-medal-match]\n\nThe Hockey Show: Vegas Playing Villain Role, Montreal Out Of Gas, Sara Civian On\nCarter Hart\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/the-hockey-show-vegas-playing-villain-role-montreal-out-of-gas-sara-civian-on-carter-hart]