Logo
Florida Panthers
Powered by Roundtable
On This Date: Tenth Anniversary Of Florida Panthers Unveiling Brand-New Logo, Uniform cover image

On This Date: Tenth Anniversary Of Florida Panthers Unveiling Brand-New Logo, Uniform

David Dwork
8h
featured
215Members·3,652Posts
DavidDwork@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Inspired by military heritage, the Panthers shield logo design signaled a historic shift in franchise fortune, ushering in back-to-back championships and a dominant new era of South Florida hockey.

Tuesday marks a special anniversary for the Florida Panthers franchise.

It’s been exactly 10 years since the team debuted its then-brand-new logo and uniform, moving away from the leaping panther that had been the team’s main symbol since its inception.

Florida’s new logo was a shield-shaped design that was inspired by the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division, which Panthers Owner Vincent Viola was a member of during his time serving in the military.

The unveiling was held during a fan-attended event on the floor of the then-BB&T Center on the night of June 2.

Four Panthers players were brought onto the stage wearing the new duds.

They were Aaron Ekblad, Vincent Trocheck, Steven Kampfer and Shawn Thornton.

Photos from the event can be seen in the collage at the top of this page. 

To say things have been going well for Florida since the logo change would be an understatement.

From 1993-94 to 2015-16, the Panthers reached the playoffs five times in 21 seasons, winning a total of three postseason series (all in 1996) and 18 playoff games during that span.

Under the new Panthers shield logo, it’s been quite a different story.

Florida has qualified for the postseason in six of their ten seasons wearing the new logo, all coming since their 2019-20 campaign.

During that time, the Panthers won back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships while reaching the Stanley Cup Final during three straight seasons, from 2023 to 2025.

Future success seems like a strong possibility for the Panthers, considering the team has their talented and battle-tested core locked up for years to come.

Happy 10th Birthday to the Panthers logo!

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Florida Panthers 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Malte Gustafsson

Panthers Sign Russian Prospect To Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

On This Date: Panthers Win Game 7 In Pittsburgh, Advance To Stanley Cup Final In Third Season

Panthers' Sasha Barkov, Anton Lundell Win Gold Medals With Finland At IIHF World Hockey Championship

Pair Of Former Panthers Have Opportunity To Win Stanley Cup With The Hurricanes

Panthers Teammates Sasha Barkov, Anton Lundell Help Finland Reach IIHF World Championship Gold Medal Match

The Hockey Show: Vegas Playing Villain Role, Montreal Out Of Gas, Sara Civian On Carter Hart

Florida PanthersAaron Ekblad
Latest News
1